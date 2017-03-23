Mass Effect Andromeda tips and tricks explorer’s guide

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Mass Effect asked you to explore the final frontier, reaching for the stars across Commander Shepard's trilogy adventure.

Developer's Bioware return to the space-faring universe in the all-new Mass Effect: Andromeda – and, as an open world title, it's now a very different beast altogether.

So before heading out into uncharted space, check out our tips and tricks on how to become the perfect Pathfinder.