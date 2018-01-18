How to become a Netflix master

One of the things that can be frustrating about Netflix for many people is that it always wants to hide its content from you. Netflix would rather maintain the illusion of having an enormous content library rather than giving you open access. It does this by drip-feeding new suggestions to you with the help of its recommendation algorithm.

Thankfully, there are various online websites which keep an up-to-date list of every show or film that gets added to Netflix on a daily basis, with AllFlicks perhaps being the most comprehensive (and user-friendly) of them all.

AllFlicks provides a fantastic content list with deep search functionality, allowing you to search by name, category, type, year, 'date made available' and even by rating. Clicking on a title gives you added information on it, trailers, and even similar titles you may also like. There are also direct links to the movie or show on Netflix to watch in-browser. AllFlicks also has a 'Randomizer' section which will recommend a random movie to you based on select criteria.

The creator of AllFlicks has also launched Flixable, a site that provides much of the same functionality, with the added bonus of a thorough release schedule and a list of titles that are leaving the service, ordered by date. A clean site that's easy to navigate and packed with relevant information about the shows and movies on Netflix, Flixable is a highly recommended resource for those who are serious about streaming.