Want to send an image that vanishes once viewed? Here is how you can use WhatsApp’s View Once feature

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world. The service is used by millions of users from around the world.

WhatsApp allows its users to share media files like images, videos, documents and more, via the messaging app. However, in case you wish to send a picture or video but do not want it to be saved in the recipient's WhatsApp account, you can make use of WhatsApp’s View Once feature.

By using this functionality, any pictures or videos that are sent to your contacts won't be saved. Instead, the recipient will only be able to view the media file once, before it disappears. If you wish to use WhatsApp’s view once feature, follow the below-mentioned steps

Here is how you can use WhatsApp's View Once feature on Android

Open WhatsApp by clicking on the app icon.

Click on the desired chat window to open the same.

Select the photo or video files that you wish to share with your contact.

Tap on the view once option. This option will be located on the bottom right-hand corner of your screen

Send the media

It is worth remembering that, the recipients will still be able to take a screenshot or screen recording of the media before it disappears. And unlike any other platform, WhatsApp doesnt notify you if a screenshot has been taken.

For the unversed, WhatsApp recommends users to only share photos and videos with View Once enabled to trusted individuals. As pointed out already, users can take screenshots or screen recordings of the media before it disappears, even when you have used the View Once feature.

No points for guessing, recipients can also take a photo or record a video of the media using a camera or other device before it disappears.

To recall, the feature was launched in August last year. If you send a View Once photo or video, you won’t be able to view the same again.

Additionally, you won't be able to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent with this feature enabled.

Also read: