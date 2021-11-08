How to use WhatsApp on secondary devices with multi-device support

WhatsApp has been testing and rolling out new features continuously since competition is growing in the smartphone messaging space with the likes of Telegram and Snapchat. In order to stay ahead of its rivals, the Facebook-owned chat service has now introduced the multi- device support feature for both Android and iOS users whereby they can access accounts on secondary devices without connecting their devices to the internet.

Users can connect their WhatsApp device with up to four devices to send and receive messages. Those who rely on the browser version of messenger application, also known as WhatsApp Web are going to love this feature as it is not dependent on the smartphone's internet connectivity anymore. Previously, users connected their WhatsApp account to any device like a PC, Facebook portal or laptop. WhatsApp also offered end-to-end encryption for the chats going on via the secondary device.

It clearly meant that neither WhatsApp nor a third-party application will have the right to read or access the messages sent or received on the secondary device except the user. The standalone support offered by WhatsApp enables users to send and receive messages even if the primary device or phone is not in close proximity. Users can also rely on this feature if their smartphone is going to get discharged soon.

How to link WhatsApp to a secondary device?

Linking a WhatsApp account to a secondary device is no rocket science. However, the user should make sure that they are using the latest version of WhatsApp to get a multi-device support feature and authority to link their account to secondary devices.

Step 1: Head to WhatsApp, tap the three-dot menu available at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap 'linked devices' button and then tap the multi-device beta option on the screen.

Step 3: Now tap the 'Join Beta' button and tap on the link a device button to add a secondary device.

Step 4: Now, you can use your account on a secondary device without keeping your smartphone in close proximity.

Note: WhatsApp's multi-device support feature is still in beta mode, so stability issues in the app should not be an element of surprise. WhatsApp has only authorized users to use a desktop, portal or WhatsApp Web as the secondary alternative. As of now, users cannot use Android smartphones, Android tablets, iPads or iPhones as a secondary device.

Apart from multi-device support, WhatsApp is also working on a handful of features, the latest among which is the communities feature that will take on its arch-rival Telegram. The feature will allow the user to integrate multiple group chats. In addition, a feature to delete messages in a thread is also under beta testing. As the name suggests, this WhatsApp feature will allow the users to remove the messages in an entire thread for those who receive them.

