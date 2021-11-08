WhatsApp is working on Communities feature: Here's what it is

Just a few days back WhatsApp's arch rival Telegram came up with a slew of updates including one that arms group admins with more control. And now looks like the Meta-owned messaging platform too is headed in that direction.

According to a report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature, tentatively named Communities, that seeks to allow users to bring multiple group chats together.

The site that tracks WhatsApp's impending new features, WABetaInfo, says that Communities "is a new place where group admins have more control over groups on WhatsApp, mainly to group other groups easily."

It added that it was like a group chat at the moment, so nothing like a social network. "It’s still a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption."

Basically, it looks like WhatsApp will now allow creating groups within groups.

And admins will have the ability to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start messaging other members.

What the report says is that it will, however, have a few things that will make it different from normal group chats, like the use of rounded rectangles for the Communities' icon as against the usual circular image borders.

"The community will offer some tools to admins to better manage all groups included in the community but, seen that this feature is under development, these advanced tools are still unknown at the present," the report said.

The proviso here is that WhatsApp is merely testing it out, and may not go ahead with the Communities feature if it feels that it is not up to scratch.

WhatsApp recently introduced three new features to its web version. Users can now edit photos on the web version too and preview links as well. WhatsApp Web is also getting a new sticker suggestion feature.

