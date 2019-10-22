How to request a Steam refund: get your money back on Steam

Whether you made a purchase on Steam by mistake or simply decided you aren't enjoying a game, you may decide that a Steam refund is in order. Luckily, the policy that's in place allows for a swift and simple procedure that's designed to help you get the erroneous money you spent back into your pocket as quickly as possible.

If you need that cash back and want to make sure you funnel it into something more worthy the next time around, simply follow these instructions and you’ll see your funds returned to you soon enough.

How to get a Steam refund at a glance

Go to Steam Help (outside of the Steam app) and log in with your Steam account. Click on "Purchases" from the list of things you need help with. Search for the purchase you want refunded, then click on it. Choose the issue you're having with the product from the list. Click "I'd like to request a refund." Fill out the form that loads following your refund request. Click "submit request."

How to Request A Steam Refund

These simple steps will get that hard-earned cash back in no time. The best news is, you can do them even if you’re a Steam novice.

(Image credit: Valve)

1. Go to Steam Help (outside of the Steam app) and log in with your Steam account.

Steam has a special, dedicated page for you to request a refund. Instead of a space within the Steam app itself, it’s located at help.steampowered.com, so you may want to bookmark that site. When you're at the official Steam Support page, go ahead and log in with your Steam account.

(Image credit: Valve)

2. Click on "Purchases" from the list of things you need help with.

Once you're logged in, you'll be greeted with a question: "What do you need help with?" as well as a list of your recent products and other options. Choose "A Purchase," which is right under "Games, Software, etc." and you'll be taken to the next step.

(Image credit: Valve)

3. Search for the purchase you want refunded, then click on it.

Look in the list that you've just expanded for the product you need a refund for. Click on it when you've found it. If you cannot find the title you want refunded in the list, the refund window has passed and you can no longer request one.

4. Choose the issue you're having with the product from the list.

You should see a list of issues, such as the fact that you "purchased by accident" or there was some sort of gameplay or technical issue. Choose the option that corresponds to your experience.

(Image credit: Valve)

5. Click "I'd like to request a refund."

There are only two options after you choose the problem you're having with the game. Make sure you pick the right one here!

6. Fill out the form that loads following your refund request.

You'll be asked whether you want to refund to your Steam Wallet or your original payment method. You'll also need to fill out information on why you're requesting a refund to begin with, so be thorough here, and be honest.

7. Click "submit request."

Once your request is complete, all you need to do is sit back and wait for a confirmation email to the account you used to sign up for Steam. It may take a few days to complete, but you should be well on your way to getting your cash back.