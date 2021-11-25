How to create custom stickers in WhatsApp web and import them to phone

WhatsApp has introduced an interesting tool that will let you create custom stickers while you’re inside the chat, however, there is a catch. The new tool is only available on the web version of the app which currently works in beta mode. This means you will not be able to create stickers on mobile or the desktop app, at least for now. However, you can import them to your mobile for handy use.

Up until now, you might have relied on third-party apps to create stickers for WhatsApp chats. Needless to say, this process includes quite a few steps that don’t make sense, especially, when the messaging app is already an overall good photo editor.

This is where a built-in tool jumps in to reduce our reliance on any third-party apps. Having said that, the new creation tool might not be as useful as it looks. This is because the tool is available only on the web version of WhatsApp, which means you have to open the browser on a desktop every time to create a new sticker. You can also use WhatsApp web on a different mobile phone but this would make it a less desirable option entirely because the user will have to use a different phone every time.

While the new create sticker feature holds no real value among mobile users, it can benefit those who mostly access their WhatsApp through the web. So, let’s just dive in straight to the guide.

Steps to create custom stickers in WhatsApp

First off, follow this guide on how to set up WhatsApp web if you haven’t already in order to get started.

Once set up, click on any chat and look for the Emoji icon which is provided to the left of the text entry field and then click the Sticker symbol.

(Image credit: Future/ Naina Batra)

You will notice a new "Create" option above the text field (generally where saved stickers are shown). Click on the option.

The system file picker will open so that you could choose an image that you’d like to turn into a sticker.

(Image credit: Future/ Naina Batra)

Once the image is selected, it will be shown in WhatsApp’s image editor, which lets you customize it.

(Image credit: Future/ Naina Batra)

You can cut the image in freestyle or crop it so that it could look like a sticker before sending it to your contact. You can also doodle or add emoji or other available stickers onto your creation.

(Image credit: Future/ Naina Batra)

Once you’re happy with what you have created, hit Done and click the send button

How to import your newly created stickers to your phone

The following steps are for importing newly created WhatsApp stickers to your Android phone only.

(Image credit: Future/ Naina Batra)

Fortunately, WhatsApp web does move your stickers to your connected Android phone. After following the above steps, you will be able to see your sticker inside that chat on your phone as well. Just click on the sticker and hit the “Add to Favorites” option. This will save your sticker on your phone so that you could use it in other chats quickly.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp might just be testing this new feature before rolling it out to its mobile app.

