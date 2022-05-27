Facebook now lets you select a specific audience for your posts - here’s how to do it?

Meta has launched a new feature that will make selecting the audience for Facebook posts more convenient. Apart from that, Meta has also released a notification for the audience regarding their updated Privacy Policy, which was previously known as the Data Policy.

As for the new feature, it allows the users to change the audience for individual posts without hampering the settings for their Future posts. Let's say you shared a post on the platform and adjust the settings in a way that it will be visible to a particular number of people from your friend's list.

This will also not affect the sharing settings of your previous posts on the platform. here we have discussed the procedure to change the audience for your Facebook posts in brief.

How to select the audience for your Facebook post?

Open Facebook, go to the profile icon at the top left corner of the screen, and click on it.

Now click on the Settings and Privacy button and then select the Settings option followed by Privacy from the next menu.

Head to the activity feed, now click the option saying who can see your future posts.

There are multiple options to choose from including Public, Friends, Friends Except, Specific Friends, and Only Me.

Select the people from your friend's list that you can see your post and save your choice.

After all this, the process is complete, all the posts will only appear on the feed of selected people.

What else?

Facebook users will also get the capability to manage the ads that pop up on their feed. As claimed by Meta, the Ad Topics and Interest Categories can be altered on both Instagram and Facebook. The settings will allow users to change their ad preferences related to the topics on both the social media platforms.

Upcoming phone launches in India for May 2022: Specs, launch date, and price