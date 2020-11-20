Best Xbox Series X games: the Xbox Series X/S games you need to play

Looking for the best Xbox Series X games? Of course you are. Those who have got their hands on (or are looking to get their hands on) a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will be looking to fill their library with a selection of fantastic titles.

And while the Xbox Series X launch games lineup isn’t hugely compelling - and is mostly made up of optimized Xbox One games and third-party titles available on other platforms - there are still a number of games that you should definitely pick up to get the most out of your new Xbox. What's more, some of these titles are free to download with an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription - which we highly advise getting.

Not sure where to start? Then you're in luck: we've rounded up the best Xbox Series X games that you need to play right now. While some of these games are brand new for the platform, others from the Xbox One era have been optimized for release on the Xbox Series X/S. We've included information on which games are optimized titles as well as which are available on Xbox Game Pass. Read on for our list of the best Xbox Series X games.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla A Viking adventure Check Amazon Funniest game in the series Eivor is brilliant protagonist Every hub bursts with life Huge open-world can feel sparse Plot never gets you invested Combat can feel messy

Xbox Series X/S Optimized

Whether you're sailing onto the shore or ransacking a village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recreates the Viking age with aplomb. If you’re a fan of Nordic folklore or simply enjoy plunging an axe into the chest of another man, Valhalla promises to deliver.

Taking full advantage of the Xbox Series X's power, Valhalla offers a native 4K resolution and 60fps frame rate – a first for any Assassin's Creed game on console. While ray tracing is not among the next-gen version's enhancements, the game still looks gorgeous even without the much-hyped tech. If that wasn't enough, there are drinking competitions where you literally try to drink your opponent under the table. Skåll!

Check out our full Assassin's Creed Valhalla review.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Back in black Check Amazon Visuals take full advantage of next-gen power Addictive and immersive gunplay Multiplayer and Zombies is fantastic A clumsy campaign that retreads old ground A few performance issues around launch

Xbox Series X/S Optimized

Another year, another Call of Duty. But what makes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War worth buying? Well, for, one the latest COD looks incredible on the Xbox Series X. Cold War on Xbox Series X simultaneously offers 60fps gameplay, ray tracing and a resolution that targets 4K, meaning you won't have to sacrifice any one thing to get an absolutely gorgeous and buttery smooth experience on console.

Of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War wouldn’t be complete without the walking dead, so you’ll be pleased to see zombies return. You can also play Call of Duty at 120fps for the first time on a console, which should make things even more competitive online.

Check out our full Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review.

Forza Horizon 4 (Image credit: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 4 Shut up and drive Prime ₹3,699 View at Amazon 228 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ An open-world racing adventure Rewards exploration Structured campaign Great Britain setting is gorgeous Multiplayer takes a few hours to unlock

Xbox Series X/S Optimized and Xbox Game Pass

While the original Forza titles were about pristine driving skills around perfectly kept tracks, the Horizon series has a penchant for trading paint and isn't afraid to have you get down and dirty with off-road races from time to time.

Forza Horizon 4, the latest game in the series, carries that tradition forward by taking us to the rolling hills of the English countryside and spoiling us with some of the most exotic cars on the planet.

Like any good open-world game, it rewards exploration and offers both a structured campaign mode and plenty of distractions around the campaign. And the new setting feels like something of a love letter from Playground Games to rural Britain; charming, idyllic and made for cross-country road trips.

It's really good fun, and well-worth buying.

Don't miss our full Forza Horizon 4 review .

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Gears 5 Still as slick ₹3,146 View at Amazon Visually intoxicating Plenty of multiplayer modes New mechanics make it feel fresh Ope- world elements feel off Doesn't flesh out narrative

Xbox Series X/S Optimized and Xbox Game Pass

Gears 5 is yet another Xbox One title that’s been optimized for the Xbox Series X. Thanks to Xbox Series X optimization, Gears 5’s campaign has significantly reduced loading times, both gameplay and cutscenes run at 4K at 60fps, while ray-traced screen space global illumination massively improves the campaign’s visual fidelity.

Perhaps the biggest benefit for Gears 5 fans is that multiplayer now runs at up to 120fps at 4K - making the game more responsive than ever. We found that 120fps paired with the Xbox Series X’s Dolby Atmos audio support made for an extremely immersive and smooth gameplay experience.

Check out our full Gears 5 review.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps A magical masterpiece Check Amazon Stunning visuals Great platformer Emotive story Not as challenging as some platformers

Just like The Touryst, Ori and the Will of the Wisps has received next-gen enhancements that make full use of the Xbox Series X's immense power, such as native 4K resolution at 120fps for those with HDMI 2.1 compliant TVs.

Additionally, players can opt to render the game in a 6K "supersampled" mode, which is then displayed at 4K resolution and 60fps. It's said that the benefit of this mode is an even higher level of visual fidelity, which outshines even that of the standard 4K mode.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition Organized fun Check Amazon Can build your own coasters from scratch Plenty of items and rides to choose from Great creative outlet Controls can take some getting used to

Xbox Game Pass

Every wanted to build and manage your own theme park? Well Planet Coaster: Console Edition lets you do just that. We've seen this premise before, but Frontier Developments takes it into the modern era - and it's a bit addictive.

Play either the campaign or without constraints, and build the theme park of your dreams. You do need to manage it too, though, but scaling up ride prices and making customers puke is just part of the fun.

If you were a fan of Rollercoaster Tycoon or Theme Park World then definitely consider picking this up.

(Image credit: Rare)

Sea of Thieves Yo ho ho! Check Amazon 241 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Regular exciting updates Unpredictability and chemistry of players Not as fun alone

Xbox Series X/S Optimized and Xbox Game Pass

Hooked up to a 4K HDR capable display, Sea of Thieves still remains one of the most beautiful games around thanks to its vibrant colors and stunning vistas. So how is the experience improved on Xbox Series X? Well, if you’ve yet to have your maiden voyage with Rare’s popular pirate game, now is the time.

Sea of Thieves benefits from a sizable boost to its frame rate. Previously capped at 30fps, with the occasional drop when things get particularly hectic, the game now runs at silky-smooth 4K/60fps, and the improvement is tangible. Whether you’re sailing across rough waters as a storm begins to break, or battling skeletons on the shoreline in the hunt for treasure, the game feels far more responsive and enjoyable as a result. The game also now loads incredibly fast thanks to the Xbox Series X’s SSD, taking around 35 seconds compared to the minute plus load times we were previously used to.

It’s a fantastic upgrade over the Xbox One version, then, and one that will ultimately keep people playing as the next-generation unfolds.

Check out our full Sea of Thieves review.

(Image credit: Shin'en Multimedia)

The Touryst A much-needed holiday Stunning visuals Plenty to do Family-friendly fun Can be a bit repetitive at times

Xbox Series X/S Optimized and Xbox Game Pass

You may be tempted to sleep on blocky, action-adventure The Touryst - but absolutely don’t. The game itself sees you playing as a tourist (go figure), who hops about various exotic islands completing tasks for island residents and fellow tourists alike, with the overall goal being to uncover the secret of the ancient monuments located on these islands - but that can wait.

The Touryst may have released on various platforms before, but it looks and performs best on the Xbox Series X. The color and visual fidelity is captivating, which is not a huge surprise given that the game renders at 6K/4K on Series X and then downsamples to the target resolution. What results is that you get a vivid tropical experience, super-fast loading times and an overall smooth experience.

The Touryst is a fantastic indie gem and the true dark horse of the Xbox Series X launch lineup.

(Image credit: Sega)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon A bonkers RPG Check Amazon Hilarious and unique Side missions are just as interesting Great entry to Yakuza series Some elements feel outdated

Xbox Series X/S Optimized

The Yakuza games have always mixed mature themes with utterly bonkers shenanigans, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon really lets loose in the latter regard. While you can still expect plenty of hard-hitting plot points during the game’s lengthy and turbulent story, the entire fighting system has been re-imagined as a turn-based JRPG – and it works surprisingly well. Each character can take on various classes, such as becoming a crooning musician or cutesy J-Pop idol, and each has their own abilities in battle. It’s certainly a different approach, then, but one that really lets the series’ freak flag fly.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon takes advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware by providing two distinct display modes to choose from: ‘Normal’ targets 60fps at 1440p, while ‘High Resolution’ bumps the resolution to 4K but halves the frame rate to 30fps. While we’d personally opt for a smoother experience over a slightly higher pixel count, it’s great that users have the choice.

