Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes: what should you play as?

There are a staggering number of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes to choose from. From the Tactician to the Stalker, the sheer variety of combat styles on offer is immense, and you’d be forgiven for finding it overwhelming.

Released on the Nintendo Switch , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been a huge step up in JRPG storytelling , not to mention full of memorable characters and a seriously compelling combat system . Plus, with an Expansion Pass already available, it looks like there will be no end to the Xenoblade goodness anytime soon. There are even allusions to a possible Xenoblade Chronicles 4 in the works.

Critics and fans agree that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 owes a great deal of its success to its deep and rewarding combat system which, in turn, is entirely supported by the game’s varying array of classes. In order to get the most out Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll need to get to grips with the different classes on offer. Fortunately, we’ve prepared a guide to the six starting classes, as well as a comprehensive (but spoiler-free) list of every class in the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: the six starters

Early on in Xenoblade Chronicles 3's storyline, you'll unlock the six starting classes for each character. These are Swordfighter, Heavy Guard, Medic Gunner, Zephyr, Tactician, and Ogre. Though you'll eventually be able to switch your characters' classes later on in the story, mastering these six classes is key to getting to grips with Xenoblade Chronicles 3's combat system.

Later on, you'll be able to unlock new classes via Hero Quests. As well as offering rich storylines, these quests reward you with a new class. More on these extra classes later. For now, let's look at the six starting classes and how to get the most out of them.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Swordfigher

The Swordfighter is a bread and butter Attacker class, with decent mobility and damage output. It's a great class for beginners to use to learn the ins and outs of the combat system.

Crucially, the Sword Strike Art gives Swordfighters the ability to start Combo chains by inflicting Break. An enemy with Break is vulnerable to Topple which can be followed up with Daze to render them helpless for a few vital moments. This makes Swordfighters crucial, especially in the early game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Medic Gunner

The Medic Gunner is a solid, reliable healer, that also enjoys the ability to attack from range. This means you can keep your Medic Gunner out of the fray; more able to provide healing and support from a distance.

As well as offering strong Healing Arts, don't neglect Power Ring, an Art that creates a field that grants any allies standing in it an attack buff. It can be a game changer if you place it correctly. On top of that, Myopic Screen allows Medic Gunners to inflict Daze – a crucial part of the Combo toolkit.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Heavy Guard

The Heavy Guard is the first Defender class you'll come across. These classes manage the attention (also known as Aggro) of enemies, ensuring that they don't attack your squishiest and most vulnerable party members.

The Crash Out and Uppercut Slash Arts are great ways to build up Aggro. Follow up with Variable Turret to help soak the incoming damage. The Bull Rush Art is also a vital early–game Combo piece, and can be used to inflict Topple on enemies which are already afflicted with Break.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Ogre

Ogres are all about pure damage output. They are slow but pack a serious punch. Unfortunately, this means they often accumulate a lot of Aggro which sometimes places them in the line of fire.

They're particularly great at exploiting enemy weaknesses. The Cannonball Art does additional damage to Dazed targets, and Hammerhead hits harder when used on the enemy's flank. Their Talent Art (an ultimate ability different for each class) allows them to Launch a Toppled enemy, making for a powerful combo piece.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Zephyr

Another Defender, Zephyr uses agility and evasion to mitigate damage while drawing Aggro. They are extremely mobile and have access to a range of Arts that allow them to Evade enemy attacks.

Butterfly Blade can be used to build up Aggro, while Wide Slash can be used to dodge incoming damage with the Evade status. Air Fang is a decent source of damage, which increases in output if used on a target who is already attacking you. The Speed Demon Art can be very useful if you want to increase your survivability against a particularly hard hitting boss.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Tactician

As well as offering the sorts of healing abilities one might expect from a Healer class, the Tactician specializes in support and disruption.

Overfall reduces the Ether Defense of the target, making them more vulnerable to magical attacks, while Hazy Figure creates a field that increases the Evasion of any allies standing within it. They can also use Dark Banner to inflict Sleep on multiple enemies – vital if you find yourself outnumbered. That said, they do have access to a solid AoE heal in the form of the Stormy Skies Art.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Classes: Full class list

Though understanding the six starter classes is crucial for anyone looking to get the most out of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a host of other classes available in the game, too. These classes are unlocked through special side quests called Hero Quests, not unlike loyalty quests in Mass Effect.

Here is a list of all the available classes, divided up by archetype. Where possible, we've also listed the story chapter in which their Hero Quest becomes available.

Attackers

Swordfighter – Chapter 2, Starter

Ogre – Chapter 2, Starter

Flash Fencer - Chapter 3

Yumsmith - Chapter 3

Full Metal Jaguar - Chapter 3

Stalker - Chapter 4

Incursor - Chapter 3

Soulhacker

Martial Artist

Seraph

Machine Assassin

Royal Summoner - post-game

Sharpshooter

Defenders

Zephyr– Chapter 2, Starter

Heavy Guard– Chapter 2, Starter

Guardian Commander - Chapter 3

Lone Exile - Chapter 4

Lost Vanguard - Chapter 5

Healers

Medic Gunner– Chapter 2, Starter

Tactician– Chapter 2, Starter

War Medic - Chapter 3

Thaumaturge - Chapter 3

Strategos - Chapter 4

Signifier - Chapter 5

Troubadour

Lifesage - post-game

