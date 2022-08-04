You may be wondering, in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, how to revive allies. In any JRPG, it’s inevitable that your friends will fall in battle. Though it is possible to revive your comrades, the method is somewhat different from what you might be expecting from a JRPG.

Released on Nintendo Switch , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 boasts a challenging and engaging combat system, perhaps earning it a place among the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. Bursting with all sorts of strategies for you to choose from, your options in combat are as numerous as the enemies you face.

Offering a serious step up in JRPG storytelling , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives you plenty of reasons to care about its characters. To keep your roster of beloved roster alive, however, you’ll need to master ally revival. Not only have we set out a detailed guide on how to revive your friends in the heat of battle, but we’ve also put together some useful tips on how to revive them as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: how to revive allies

(Image credit: Future)

Though different from what you'd expect from a typical JRPG, the process of reviving your allies is relatively straightforward. That being said, only Healer classes can revive their comrades, so keep that in mind when attempting to bring one of your friends back from the brink. No matter how good you are at Xenoblade Chronicles 3's combat, you are destined to fall but don't panic. You can get your party back in fighting form.

In order to revive an ally, switch to a character using one of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes that excel in healing. Once you're in control of a Healer, you're ready to go. Your fallen comrade will have a white light shining up from their body, making them easier to spot on the battlefield. Run towards your downed buddy and you'll see a button prompt: 'Help Up'. You can see the prompt highlighted in green above.

Next, hold down the 'A' button and you'll see the wheel begin to fill. Fortunately, you don't lose progress if you're interrupted, but we do advise sticking it out in one go if you can.

Assuming you're not Incapacited in the process, your ally will recover with a hefty chunk of HP.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: how to revive allies: tips and tricks

(Image credit: Future)

As you may have guessed, picking up an ally in the middle of combat can be a pretty dicey affair. Fortunately, there are a couple of tricks that can help you have an easier time of things when you're in the process of frantically trying to revive a friend.

Interestingly, multiple Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters can revive somebody at once. This means that if you see one of your AI-controlled party members reviving one of your pals, you can head over and assist them. This is worth doing if you have the time, since it massively cuts down on the time sink reviving usually incurs.

If you often find yourself having to revive allies, it may be worth equipping one of the Lifesaving Expertise Gems. These gems increase the speed of ally revival and raise your Healing stat, too. When it comes to increasing party survivability, these Gems come highly recommended.

That's everything you need to know when it comes to reviving allies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. With this knowledge, you'll have no trouble keeping your party in the fight.