Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: who's who in the hit JRPG

As with any great JRPG, there are a whole host of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters that you’ll meet across the game’s central story. Though the game treats us to an ambitious story of geopolitical conflict, it's the central characters of the narrative that really make Monolith Soft’s newest title special.

Released on the Nintendo Switch to very positive reviews, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 might well earn a place amongst the best Nintendo Switch games ever made. However, though a great story is integral to any JRPG, it's through great characterization that these games become classics. Fortunately, amongst Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s central cast of characters, we have a memorable and distinctive roster of personalities, marking a step up for JRPGs.

Though some rely on tried and tested tropes, it’s fair to say that every one of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters adds something new to the formula. From Noah’s refreshingly grounded personality to Taion’s hidden depths, they all offer something for everyone.

Without further ado, here’s our guide to the six main characters from the well-received JRPG. For those who’ve yet to play the game, fear not as we’ve made every effort to keep the guide spoiler-free.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: Noah

A soldier from the belligerent nation of Keves, Noah is more reserved and thoughtful than your standard JRPG protagonist. Equipped with exactly the sort of distinctive red sword you’d expect from a Xenoblade hero, Noah is more understated than his predecessors.

Far from being brash and hot-headed, he takes the sacrifices of his fellow soldiers seriously and clearly struggles with the scale and cost of the war in which he finds himself. In addition to his role as a combatant, he is also an Off-Seer, responsible for laying slain soldiers to rest after battles.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: Lanz

At first glance, Lanz may seem like a bit of a bruiser, but there’s more to him than meets the eye. First and foremost, Lanz is dedicated to protecting his friends and comrades. He is opinionated, and often stubborn but has a strong sense of duty. Like all of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters, however, Lanz has hidden depths which become clear as you progress through the story.

In combat, Lanz starts off as a Heavy Guard, a robust tanking class that draws the attention of enemy combatants while offering defensive buffs to nearby allies.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: Eunie

Eunie may be a healer, but she is no push-over. A comrade and childhood friend of Noah and Lanz, she’s a soldier through and through. She’s tough as nails and refuses to suffer fools or the pretensions of characters like Taion. She often provides an air of realism during party interactions – a welcome novelty during Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s more abstract and lofty moments.

Gritty and down-to-earth, Eunie uses a gunrod in battle. This ranged weapon not only heals allies, but also provides vital combo finishers when you’re on the offensive.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: Mio

Mio is an Off-Seer from Agnus, Keves’ mortal enemy. After circumstances force her and her comrades to team up with Noah’s squad, she becomes a uniquely practical member of the party. Though still prone to the occasional bout of idealism, like Noah, she is grounded in the harsh realities of her situation.

In combat, Mio starts off as a Xephyr. These tanks wield chakrams and use agility and evasion to mitigate damage.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: Sena

Sena is the heart of the party. A part of Mio’s squad, she is a bruiser, boasting superhuman strength. She is often high-spirited and highly supportive of her fellow party members – especially Mio. Like Lanz, she is exceptionally loyal, but unlike her counterpart from Keves, she has a sense of humor.

In combat, Sena starts off as an Ogre. This fearsome class dishes out large amounts of damage, as well as Knockback attacks. Ogres are great at keeping your enemies off balance.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters: Taion

Taion is the brains of the operation, and he wants you to know it. A pragmatist to the core, he is often the voice of reason within the party. Though he often comes across as cold, calculating, and somewhat ruthless, there is surprising depth to his character; especially once the game begins to explore his backstory.

Starting out as a Tactician, Taion offers a repertoire of healing and buffing abilities in combat. He also starts with a technique that can put enemies to sleep, a must in the early stages of the game.

Since we kept things spoiler-free, you can rest assured that there's a lot more to these intrepid heroes than meets the eye. Still, even at first glance, it's clear that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters roster is as varied and colorful as they come. Thrilling adventures await you out in Aionios – time to get stuck in!