Teraji vs Olascuaga live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere today

Watch a Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga live stream

You can watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga in the US via streaming service ESPN Plus. In Canada the fight is being shown via TSN. In Japan, it's Amazon Prime Video. Full details on how to watch Teraji vs Olascuaga just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, April 25 2023 Start time (main card): 5pm JST (local) / 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT Main event time (est): 7pm JST (local) / 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT Live stream: ESPN Plus

Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga: preview

Light flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji returns to the ring on Saturday in Tokyo, as the Japanese fighter looks to defend his crown against late replacement Anthony Olascuaga.

Teraji is the WBC and WBA champion and had been due to face Jonathan “Bomba” González this weekend in a unification showdown, with the Puerto Rican's WBO belt set to be on the line.

The son of Japanese boxing legend Hisashi Teraji, Kenshiro turned pro in 2014 following a glittering amateur career.

Those plans were scuppered when González contracted viral pneumonia and had to postpone last week, with Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga stepping in.

The son of Japanese boxing legend Hisashi Teraji, Kenshiro turned pro in 2014 following a glittering amateur career that saw him win over 50 fights. “The Amazing Boy” would go on to beat Ganigan Lopez in 2017 for the WBC light flyweight title, but lost his crown during his ninth defence to Masamichi Yabuki in 2021.

Teraji would regain his crown in March 2022 in a rematch with Yabuki, and would complement his WBC belt with the WBA title after beating Hiroto Kyoguchi in his last appearance in the ring back in November.

He now faces 24-year-old Los Angeles fighter Olascuaga, who has a fledgling 5-0-0 (3 KO's) record, and comes into this fight off the back of a victory over Marco Sustaita for the WBA Fedelatin flyweight strap last October.

Here's how to watch a Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Want more brawling? Here's how to watch UFC live streams

Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

(opens in new tab) The great news for boxing fans in the US is that Teraji vs Olascuaga is not a pay-per-view event. The fight is being live streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus. Coverage begins at 4am ET / 1am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the two fighters set to enter the ring at the Ariake Arena at around 6am ET / 3am PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Travelling outside the US right now? Use a VPN to watch your local stream from abroad (opens in new tab)..

How to live stream Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

(opens in new tab)We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Teraji vs Olascuaga: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) As with the US, Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga is not a PPV affair in Canada. The fight is being broadcast on TSN+, so if you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to access a Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga live stream. The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 6am ET / 3am PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

Can I watch a Teraji vs Olascuaga live stream in the UK?

We've looked and we've looked (and we've looked) and we can't find any news of a broadcaster in the UK showing the Teraji vs Olascuaga fight live. Not great if you're there and were hoping to watch the action from Tokyo on Saturday morning. If the TV situation changes, we'll be sure to let you know.

If you are away from home, the only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. That will allow you to set your location to your home country and access the local live stream, as if you were back in, say, the USA. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Can I watch a Teraji vs Olascuaga live stream in Australia?

As far as we can see, no broadcaster or streaming service has picked up the rights to air Teraji against Olascuaga.

So, if you are travelling abroad you could try a VPN to digitally relocate yourself back home, to the USA or Canada. The fight is set to kick off at around 8pm on Saturday evening in Australia.

Can I watch a Teraji vs Olascuaga live stream in Japan? Yes. The fight will be show live as part of Amazon Prime Video Presents Live Boxing. New Prime subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Full details on Amazon.co.jp.

Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga full card

Here's the official line-up for Saturday's action at the Ariake Arena:

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC and WBA light flyweight titles

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBA bantamweight title

Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweight – Sasaki’s WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title