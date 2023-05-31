How to watch State of Origin live stream: Game 1 QLD vs New South Wales

Watch State of Origin Game 1 live stream

Queensland vs New South Wales is available to watch live for free on 9Now in Australia. Rugby league fans in the UK can watch all the action via Sky Sports, while US viewers can stream the game via the Watch NRL serice. Full details on how to watch Queensland vs New South Wales, wherever you are can be found just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wed, May 31 – 9.05pm AEST / 11:05 am BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream anywhere

Watch State of Origin Game 1: event preview

It’s almost time for Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin, with New South Wales out for revenge against Queensland following the Maroons' against-the-odds triumph in last year's finale.

The three-match series brings together the best rugby league stars from Australia, with the players representing the state in which they played their first senior game.

A reliably fiery contest, this year's tri-series looks set to be an evenly-matched affair, with a number of surprise squad selections coming into the first game.

Queensland head coach Billy Slater has made a big call by opting to drop one of the key player's from the Maroons' triumph last year, with Kalyn Pongaleft out in favour of debutant full-back Reece Walsh.

Veteran centre Dane Gagai has meanwhile been omitted with Dolphins young gun Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in his place.

Coach Brad Fittler's line up for the Blues sees the return of Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell and Sea Eagles centre Tom Trbojevic, while Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr's incredible recovery from recent ankle surgery sees him make the cut at wing.

Keen to watch the series opener? Here’s how to watch State of Origin Game 1 live no matter where you are.

Watch State of Origin Game 1: QLD vs NSW live stream for FREE

Rugby League fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch State of Origin Game 1 free on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free QLD vs NSW live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the French Open on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch State of the Origin Game 1 from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to 9Now and start watching the rugby as if you were back at home.

How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand

Live State of the Origin rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $399.99 for the whole year. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK

In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports to watch the games. Kick-off for Game 1 is set for 11.05am BST on Wednesday morning. Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24

Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44

Annual: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229.