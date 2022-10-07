NPB Climax Series live stream: how to watch every 2022 baseball game online

Last-gasp heartbreak and glory have set us up perfectly for the NPB Climax Series, though Giants and Hawks fans may disagree. A late surge in form saw the Tigers snatch the final Central League playoff spot at the expense of Yomiuri, while the first ever NPB pennant tiebreaker went the way of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Buffaloes, who took top seeding from Fukuoka in the Pacific League. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NPB Climax Series live stream and watch every baseball game online from anywhere.

NPB Climax Series live stream 2022 Dates: Saturday, October 8 to at least Friday, October 14 Live stream: DAZN (JP) Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

The reigning champions, naturally, have managed to avoid all of the drama so far. The Swallows won the Central League for the second year running with one of the most dominant runs the NPB has seen in recent years, and with odds-on MVP favorite Munetaka Murakami continuing to raise the bar higher and higher, it's going to take something special to prevent the Japan Series trophy from winding up in Tokyo again.

As top seeds, the Swallows and the Buffaloes have a bye to the Final Series, while the BayStars and Tigers will face off in a best-of-three at Yokohama Stadium. The Hawks and Lions will do the same at Fukuoka PayPay Dome.

Whoever comes out on top will then take on the top seeds in a six-game series, with both the Swallows and the Buffaloes starting with home-field advantage and a one-game lead. Whomever you support, follow our guide for details on how to get a 2022 NPB Climax Series live stream, no matter where you are.

How to watch NPB Climax Series: live stream in Japan

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch every game of the 2022 Nippon Professional Baseball Climax Series in Japan. All First Stage games are set to begin at 2pm JST, and all Final Stage games are scheduled to get underway at 6pm. A subscription costs ¥3,000 per month (opens in new tab) or ¥27,000 for the year, though if you sign up for an annual subscription and pay in instalments, you'll be charged ¥2,600 each month. DAZN offers plenty to watch other than the NPB, with the NFL, FIBA basketball, J League, Champions League and Premier League football and F1 being some of its biggest draws. Japanese subscriber away from home? You can still tune in from abroad with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch NPB Climax Series from outside your country

If you're abroad at any point during the Nippon Professional Baseball Climax Series, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that makes certain streaming services accessible in the region they're based in, and nowhere else.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your home coverage, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Nippon Professional Baseball Climax Series online from anywhere:

2022 NPB Climax Series bracket

Pacific League

Orix Buffaloes Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks Saitama Seibu Lions

Central League

Tokyo Yakult Swallows Yokohama DeNA BayStars Hanshin Tigers

NPB Climax Series schedule 2022

(All times JST)

FIRST STAGE

Saturday 8th October

2pm - Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks vs Saitama Seibu Lions

2pm - Yokohama DeNA BayStars vs Hanshin Tigers

Sunday 9th October

2pm - Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks vs Saitama Seibu Lions

2pm - Yokohama DeNA BayStars vs Hanshin Tigers

Monday 10th October

2pm - Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks vs Saitama Seibu Lions (if required)

2pm - Yokohama DeNA BayStars vs Hanshin Tigers (if required)

FINAL STAGE

Wednesday 12th October

6pm - Orix Buffaloes vs Hawks/Lions

6pm - Tokyo Yakult Swallows vs Baystars/Tigers

Thursday 13th October

6pm - Orix Buffaloes vs Hawks/Lions

6pm - Tokyo Yakult Swallows vs Baystars/Tigers

Friday 14th October

6pm - Orix Buffaloes vs Hawks/Lions

6pm - Tokyo Yakult Swallows vs Baystars/Tigers

Saturday 15th October

6pm - Orix Buffaloes vs Hawks/Lions (if required)

6pm - Tokyo Yakult Swallows vs Baystars/Tigers (if required)

Sunday 16th October

6pm - Orix Buffaloes vs Hawks/Lions (if required)

6pm - Tokyo Yakult Swallows vs Baystars/Tigers (if required)

Monday 17th October

6pm - Orix Buffaloes vs Hawks/Lions (if required)

6pm - Tokyo Yakult Swallows vs Baystars/Tigers (if required)

Can I live stream Nippon Professional Baseball in the US, Canada, Australia or the UK?

Unfortunately for NPB baseball fans based in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 Nippon Professional Baseball Climax Series where you are.

If you do happen to be a Japanese DAZN subscriber abroad then your best bet is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage while elsewhere, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

All First Stage games are set to begin at 6am BST / 1am ET / 10pm PT / 4pm AEDT, and all Final Stage games are scheduled to get underway at 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AEDT.