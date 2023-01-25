Developer Direct: how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda showcase live

Xbox and Bethesda are hosting a joint showcase later today and, if you want to watch it live, then you're in the right place.

This Developer Direct showcase will feature "new, extended gameplay" for some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Minecraft Legends, as well as updates from the developers of these games. In addition, a leak has revealed that there will be a surprise announcement at the showcase, too (find out more about this below).

Want to catch all the action as it happens? Read on for how to watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer Direct and what we expect to see.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase takes place on January 25 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT (or January 26 at 7am AEDT).

You can watch the live stream on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), and Facebook (opens in new tab), with the stream likely to go live about 30 minutes before the main event. You can also watch it right here via the embedded video above.

The showcase will last roughly 45 minutes, with a standalone Elder Scrolls Online Global Reveal event taking place straight after at 12:45pm PT / 3:45pm ET / 8:45pm GMT (or January 26 at 7:45am AEDT). You can watch the ESO event on Twitch (opens in new tab).

Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: what to expect

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

We've already got a pretty good idea of what games are going to be featured during the showcase, thanks to Xbox's announcement blog post (opens in new tab).

Let's get the bad news out of the way first: Starfield isn't going to be there. The good news, however, is that a standalone Starfield showcase is "in the works" with more information on this to be "shared soon".

So what will be there? Turn 10 is set to reveal more gameplay and details about Forza Motorsport, so we can't wait to see how this waiting sim takes full advantage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. But that's not the only Forza news on offer this week, as Turn 10 has confirmed the next Forza Monthly will see Forza Motorsport taking center stage.

Redfall will also make an appearance, with Arkane Austin set to showcase "several minutes" of single and multiple gameplay from the upcoming co-op FPS. The developer will also share more details on "combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more".

Elder Scrolls Online fans are certainly in for a treat today as the Developer Direct showcase will "unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year". But that's not all. As mentioned above, immediately following the showcase, there will be a standalone reveal event for the new ESO chapter that fans of the MMO won't want to miss.

It's also been confirmed that Mojang Studios is going to give us an exclusive look a Minecraft Legends' PvP multiplayer gameplay.

In addition to these confirmed appearances, Xbox and Bethesda have a surprise up their sleeves. Well, they did. The announcement of the new game from Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo, was set to be the surprise of the showcase. However, Dealabs leaker BillbilKun (opens in new tab) spoiled the surprise ahead of the event. This new Tango Gameworks game is apparently called Hi-Fi RUSH (or Project Hibiki) but we'll have to wait for the showcase to find out more details.