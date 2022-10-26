How to watch today's big Sony Alpha camera launch

A big Sony Alpha launch is due to take place today, with the event's YouTube placeholder promising that "a new camera is coming". Whether you're a photographer or a video-focused creator, it's likely to be well worth tuning in – and we have all the details on how to do just that.

When is the Sony Alpha event? The Sony Alpha event is scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 26 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST (which works out as 12am AEST on Thursday October 27).



How long will the event last? Given that the event looks like a pre-recorded video, we expect the stream to last around 15-20 minutes.

Sony had a quiet start to the year, but has recently burst into life with the launch of an affordable cinema camera called the Sony FX30 and the Sony ZV-1F, a compact vlogging camera for beginners. How will its next camera compare to those? It isn't yet clear, but we now don't have to wait long to find out.

Given the event's branding, we know it will be for a Sony Alpha camera. This is a broad sub-brand, though, covering everything from its affordable APS-C range to professional full-frame flagships like the Sony A1.

So what exactly can we expect from the launch and how do you tune in? We've rounded up everything you need to know on one handy place.

How to watch the Sony Alpha camera launch

The best way to watch today's Sony Alpha camera launch is on the tech giant's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab). The event kicks off at 10am EDT / 3pm BST on Wednesday October 26, which works out as 12am AEST on Thursday October 27 for those in the southern hemisphere.

Sony's placeholder image isn't giving much away, aside from a red background – with that color typically associated with the badges for its A7R 'Resolution' lineup. We do at least definitely know some new hardware is en route, with the tagline promising that "a new camera is coming". Not much to read into there, but fortunately also not too long to wait for the official news.

We've also embedded the livestream above, so you can watch it with us on TechRadar.

Some Sony fans are already camped out on the YouTube livestream page, with some commenting that they're "looking for a 102MP camera from Sony" and another asking if "maybe it's time for an A7S4"? Not long to wait now, folks...

What to expect from the Sony Alpha camera launch

Sony has been pretty coy on details for this launch, with the event teasers giving very little away. But the prominent red background on the YouTube placeholder – which is usually the color Sony uses for its A7R camera badges – and the latest rumors suggest it could be a Sony A7R V.

A Sony A1 Mark II has also been rumored, given that it's now been 18 months since we saw that camera launch. But a series of posts from the pretty reliable Sony Alpha Rumors (opens in new tab) suggests that a Sony A7R V is the most likely camera to see the light of day at today's launch.

We already rate the current Sony A7R IV as one of the best cameras for photography, and also one of the best wildlife photography cameras, so the suggestion that it could be getting a successor today will excite landscape, portrait and wildlife fans.

The Sony A7R IV (above) arrived back in 2019, but is rumored to be getting a successor at today's Sony Alpha event. (Image credit: Sony)

Then again, the Sony A7R IV wasn't exactly a cheap camera when it arrived in early 2019, carrying a launch price of $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$5,699. If Sony is indeed launching a successor today, then we can expect it to cost at least that (if not considerably more, due to inflation).

Still, right now, this all speculation, and it's quite possible that Sony is planning something different or some extra surprises, including perhaps some new E-mount lenses or another video-focused camera.

Whether you're a hardcore Alpha fan, or someone who simply wants to see what Sony's latest camera offers, it should be well worth tuning into today's Sony Alpha event – we'll see you there.