How to watch The Winchesters online and stream the Supernatural prequel series from anywhere

After 15 years and seasons, viewers reluctantly bid farewell to Winchester brothers Sam and Dean when Supernatural bowed out in 2020. Lucky for them, that series’ co-producer and writer Robbie Thompson created this prequel series exploring the life of their father John and his own hair-raising encounters with evil beings. Read below for our guide on how to watch The Winchesters online from anywhere – and 100% free.

It looks like battling evil beings really is a family business in this adrenaline-fueled, supernatural take on How I Met Your Mother, and fans will be happy to see Jensen Ackles return as Dean – though only in the role of the show’s narrator.

It's a story that takes us back in time to the 1970s. Drake Roger (The In Between) will play a young John Winchester, fresh home from the Vietnam war when a near-death encounter brings him into the orbit of Mary (Meg Donnelly). She’s a trained hunter who, just like John, is desperate to find her father.

They’re aided in their perilous quest by some exciting new faces. Bianca Kajlich (Rules of Engagement) is John’s concerned mother Millie, while Nida Khurshid and Jojo Fleites feature as demon hunters of varying experience: the former intelligent but cautious; the latter dispatching the undead with confidence.

Also starring Tom Welling as Mary’s father Sam Campbell and teasing the possibility of a cameo from OG star Jared Padalecki, The Winchesters is a must-watch for fans of the original series. We explain below how to watch The Winchesters online, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch The Winchesters from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad when this highly anticipated prequel series The Winchesters airs, you'll be unable to watch the series like you normally would due to regional restrictions.

If you find yourself abroad when this highly anticipated prequel series The Winchesters airs, you'll be unable to watch the series like you normally would due to regional restrictions.

How to watch The Winchesters online in the US for FREE

(opens in new tab) After two long-years, the Winchester family are finally back on our screens. The Winchesters premieres on The CW channel Tuesday, October 11 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT), with new episodes aired at the same time each week. If you don’t have a cable package – or don’t mind waiting a little longer – then recently broadcast episodes will be added to The CW website (opens in new tab) around 24-hours after they first air. The platform is FREE to view, although you will need a cable log-in to access it. And if you can wait an entire week, the previously broadcast episode will be 100% free to stream without logging in.

However, those looking for a complete OTT replacement to cable that includes The CW channel should consider FuboTV (opens in new tab). Pricing starts at $69.99 for the Pro plan after taking advantage a FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab), and the service provides over a hundred live channels encompassing entertainment, news, lifestyle, movies, and heaps of sport content.

As mentioned above, if you find yourself out of the country when episodes of The Winchesters are first broadcast, you can use a VPN to watch this CW series live or on-demand.

Can I watch The Winchesters online in the UK?

Those obsessed with the Winchester’s supernatural exploits will have to wait, or find another way to watch The Winchesters, as no streaming service or broadcaster has currently announced they will carry the show.

As a result, Americans abroad will struggle to watch this new chapter in the Winchester saga, particularly through the online The CW app that lets you watch new programming for free.

However, one solution is to try a VPN to connect to your usual on-demand platform. That means you'd be able to watch The Winchesters online no matter where you were streaming from.

How to watch The Winchesters online in Canada for FREE

Canadian viewers can watch The Winchesters on CTV Sci-Fi, which will be airing new episodes weekly from Tuesday, October 11 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. And if you miss any of the action, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you'll need to enter your cable details to login. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available with a VPN.

How to watch The Winchesters online FREE in Australia