How to watch Saturday at Reading 2022: live stream the second day of the festival online from anywhere today

There's nothing quite like a Saturday at Reading – true, you've already drunk most of your cans and you're regretting your one-man pop-up tent in the morning, but come midday you're back into the swing of things with plenty to look forward to. However, if you've done the "sensible" thing and opted to stay at home out of the mud, there's still a super simple way to catch all the action – which includes massive sets from Arctic Monkeys and Bring me the Horizon – from the comfort of your sofa. Here's how to watch Saturday at Reading 2022.

Reading Saturday live stream 2022 Date: Saturday, August 27 (schedule below) Venue: Little John's Farm, Reading, Berkshire FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Reading's Saturday line in 2022 is arguably one of the finest we've seen for years. Alex Turner and co. will get you dancing like a robot from 1984 (don't place bets on hearing debut album material, though), with AJ Tracey, Wolf Alice and Irish post-punks Fontaines DC warming up the Main Stage East crowd beforehand.

For those who remember Myspace, spray-on Topman jeans, chequered Vans and nose-length fringes, Main Stage West may be more appealing, with Bring Me the Horizon and Enter Shikari as the must-see acts of the weekend.

With Krept & Konan, Unknown T and American alt-hop star JPEGMafia bolstering the Radio 1Xtra stage, plus Wilkinson and Sigma delivering 170bpm bangers on the dance stage, there's veritable glut of tuneage on offer.

If you're not in the trenches, though, the kind folk at the BBC are offering a ton of performances for FREE. All you need to do is read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Reading Saturday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Reading Saturday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Saturday line up for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Reading Saturday 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) The BBC's official TV guide doesn't have any live TV slots booked out for the Reading or Leeds Festivals, but in previous years a wide range of performances have been available on iPlayer (opens in new tab). That means you should be able to live stream Saturday's Reading acts as they happen, and we expect them to be available on-demand for around a month afterwards. Plus, it's all free with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) – with a no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch a Reading Saturday live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Reading Fest 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Reading Saturday 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the BBC iPlayer stream - head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or app site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Can I watch Reading in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Reading is one of the highlights of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers (opens in new tab) as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

(Image credit: Reading Festival)

Reading Saturday 2022 line up and times

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines DC

AJ Tracey

The Lathums

Dayglow

Main Stage West

Bring Me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Enter Shikari

Poppy

De'Wayne

The Sherlocks

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Wilkinson

Sigma

A.M.C. ft. Phantom

Madison Beer

Tai Verdes

Gus Dapperton

Obskür

Tommy Farrow

Luude

AMA

Police Car Collective

Festival Republic Stage

HO99O9

carolesdaughter

Cassyette

Sueco

Kid Brunswick

Taipei Houston

The Skinner Brothers

Static Dress

Thumper

Radio 1Xtra Stage

Krept & Konan

Unknown T

JPEGMafia

French the Kid

Country Dons

SwitchOTR

DJ Target

Ty Leone

Ojerime

Crystal Millz

JBEE

Nukuluk

BBC Introducing Stage