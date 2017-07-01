How to use Photoshop plugins in GIMP

Open source photo editor GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is the best free alternative to Adobe Photoshop. It offers one-click tools and filters to give your pictures an instant boost, as well as advanced settings that give you full manual control over levels, curves, saturation, and much more.

GIMP also comes with a superb set of user-created extensions, but you can make it even more powerful by installing plugins originally designed for Adobe Photoshop.

There are several Photoshop plugin formats, including 8BF, 8BA, 8BI and 8LY, all of which should work fine in GIMP. Photoshop Actions (ATN files), however, are essentially macros that perform a series of operations automatically, and therefore aren't compatible.