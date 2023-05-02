Buying a Steam Deck in Australia: price, stockists and how to order

Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld games console that was released to critical acclaim in February 2022. Or at least, critical acclaim in the countries that were able to buy one. At launch, the Steam Deck was only available in the US, UK, Canada and the European Union.

Valve then teased Australians in August 2022 when it partnered with Komodo to bring the Steam Deck to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea. And now, over a year since launch, the Steam Deck still isn’t available to buy in Australia directly from Valve, leaving keen gamers Down Under having to sit, wait and wish for an update.

While it might not be available to buy direct from Valve, there are other workarounds savvy Australian gamers can take advantage of. The most common is to buy a Steam Deck from a reseller, although if you do choose this route, it’s highly likely you’ll need to pay a fair chunk more than the direct currency conversion price.

But, because there’s no official Australian pricing and resellers know that the console is in demand, they’re free to charge pretty much whatever they want. The majority of prices we’ve seen so far are over AU$1,000, although admittedly, prices can vary depending on the amount of built-in storage.

If US pricing was converted directly to Australian dollars, this is what you would expect to pay for a Valve Steam Deck (conversion correct at time of writing):

64GB: $399 / AU$602 (approx)

256GB: $529 / AU$798 (approx)

512GB: $649 / AU$980 (approx)

Where to buy a Steam Deck in Australia

As we mentioned earlier, there are workarounds to getting your hands on a Steam Deck in Australia. Perhaps the easiest way is to pick one up from Australian retailers such as Kogan, Amazon and Dick Smith.

These retailers are becoming an increasingly safer option for Steam Deck fans, as for a while, you could only get one from third-party resellers. This meant you had to forgo pretty much any notion of after sales support if anything went wrong. Valve itself warned customers to avoid third-party resellers and online marketplaces for this very reason, adding that the only official outlets were its own store and Komodo, i.e. nowhere in Australia.

Kogan / Dick Smith

Sold direct from warehouse

Warranty included

Be cautious of third-party marketplace sellers

While these retailers do clearly state it’s an international import, they both ship the Valve Steam Deck directly from their warehouses. Perhaps more crucially, they also include a warranty and you can choose to extend this to three or five years for an additional cost.

Customer reviews appear to paint a positive picture too, with some claiming they received their Steam Deck within a week and that the whole ordering and delivery process can be trusted.

We should point out that Kogan and Dick Smith do host multiple listings for the Steam Deck, some of which are from third-party resellers. Direct listings from Kogan and Dick Smith will offer First Member pricing and will state it’s a direct import in the product description. You can also check which retailer is selling it in the shipping information box on a product listing.

As for pricing, both Kogan and Dick Smith charge more than the direct conversion, but not excessively so. And, considering they’re legitimate sources and include a warranty (not to mention the fact there’s no real other way to get a Steam Deck Down Under) we’d argue the pricing is fair.

Pricing for all three storage configurations at the time of writing is as follows:

Amazon

Mixture of direct from Amazon US and third-party sellers

Prices can fluctuate

Unlikely to receive a warranty

You can also pick up a Steam Deck from Amazon (opens in new tab), although we would suggest you do so with caution, as the majority of listings are from third-party sellers. There is a listing from the Amazon US store for the 512GB model only, and pricing includes import duties, but it’s more expensive than the equivalent from both Kogan and Dick Smith.

(Image credit: DO NOT USE Valve)

Mobileciti

Only 64GB and 256GB models available

Competitive pricing

Warranty included

Mobileciti appears to be another Australian retailer with Steam Deck stock. At the time of writing, Mobileciti only has the 64GB (opens in new tab) and 256GB (opens in new tab) models, but both are competitively priced and both come with a 12 month Australian warranty, which is good news indeed.

Catch.com.au

Third-party marketplace sellers

Wide range of prices

Warranty not guaranteed

It’s a similar story over at Catch, with multiple third-party sellers offering up a Steam Deck on Catch’s marketplace. While prices may be attractive, we would once again suggest treading with caution. Reviews do appear to paint a positive picture, however, with customers saying they received their console quickly and some adding they also got an adapter allowing them to plug it into Australian power outlets.

Direct from Valve

Complicated process

Guarantee of genuine console

We know, we said earlier you couldn’t order a Steam Deck directly from Valve in Australia and technically, you can’t. But, there is a slightly complicated workaround that’s expensive and annoying, but you’re free to try if you wish.

You’ll first need to use one of the best VPNs to visit the US Steam Deck order page. From here, you’ll then need a US prepaid card – it can be a virtual one, such as one from US Unlocked – to make your purchase. Finally, you’ll then need to enlist a parcel forwarding service to set up a virtual address in the United States, which will allow you to have your Steam Deck redirected to your home address in Australia.

Considering the fact you can now appear to get a genuine import Steam Deck from the likes of Kogan and Dick Smith, we wouldn’t really recommend this method. But, if you enjoy a challenge then feel free to give it a go.