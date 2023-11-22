This Cricut Joy Xtra is the best gift I've ever given a crafty person and bundles are on sale for Black Friday
Cricut machine bundles are on sale for Black Friday
If you know someone who is crafty and they don’t already own a Cricut machine, stop what you're doing and buy a Cricut JoyXtra bundle. I just got one for one of the crafty people I love and it has absolutely delighted them in the way the best presents should. The Cricut JoyXtra produces professional results from a machine the size of a bread loaf, and it’s getting its first good sale since launching in August.
I’m still working on my Cricut JoyXtra review, but I’m having an absolute blast and I don’t miss the features I had on my more capable Cricut Explore. There is also a great Cricut Explore 3 Black Friday sale for $249.99 (down from $319.99) if you want to take your hobby further. The professional-grade Cricut Venture is also on sale for $799, which is $200 off the normal price, but if you’re just getting started with Cricut, you really should just buy a basic Cricut Xtra bundle to get every tool you’ll need.
The Cricut Joy Xtra is pretty new, so the machine by itself isn’t on sale, but every bundle is at an all-time low price, especially if you shop directly from Cricut. You get the right tools and materials to make stickers, greeting cards, or vinyl decorations, depending on the bundle you choose. You’re going to want them all eventually, trust me, because the Cricut is an addictive hobby with limitless possibilities.
There are plenty of third-party materials that work with Cricut Machines, but in my experience the name brand Cricut material is worth buying on sale. The machines are precisely calibrated to cut those materials so they are the easiest to use for beginners. Cricut vinyl and ink can be more expensive than generic brands, so shop around the Cricut Amazon store on Black Friday to score a discount.
Black Friday deals on Cricut machnes:
Cricut JoyXtra Everything Bundle: was
$282 now $199 at Cricut
Save $83: When you buy a Cricut, you're going to need all of the tools included here, and it's great to get started with the vinyl samples. This bundle gives you all of those extras for same price as a machine alone, making them free for Black Friday. You can find a deal at Amazon as well, but it isn't as good as Cricut's own sale. This JoyXtra is only a couple months old so sales are still rare.
Cricut Explore 3: was
$319 now $249 at Amazon
Save $70: This is an all-time low on Cricut's more capable cutting machine, the Cricut Explore 3. If you want to cut more than paper and vinyl, the Cricut Explore 3 can handle a wider array of options including cork, fabric, and thick card stock. Bundles are also on sale for great low prices, so if you're getting started at the deep end of the Cricut pool, grab all the tools you'll need.
Cricut Venture: was $999 now $799 at Amazon
Save $200: When you graduate from home crafting to the professional league, you might consider this great Black Friday deal that knocks $200 off the Cricut Venture, a large format cutting machine that can knock out entire batches of t-shirt decals, wall graphics, or other Etsy ambitions with ease and speed. The Cricut Venture has never been on sale since it launched earlier this year, so if you've been waiting for a price drop, now you can take 20% off.
