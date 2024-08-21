Ring is casting a new voice for its video doorbells – and it could be you

News
By
published

If you have a Scottish accent, Ring wants to hear from you

Person pressing Ring video doorbell button
(Image credit: Ring)

Ring, the maker of some of the best video doorbells, is holding open auditions to find a new voice to give some personality to Quick Replies – pre-selected messages that play when someone presses the button, a little like an answering machine.

Scotland has a huge variety of accents, and Ring hasn't specified one in particular – the only requirement is that you're at least 18 years old.

The company is holding in-person events in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, or you can audition virtually by recording a video of yourself saying "We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now," and then posting it to Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #RingVoiceoftheNation.

If you have your own Ring doorbell and a Ring Protect subscription, you can audition by using the device to record yourself saying the line, then pressing the 'Share' button in the Ring app and selecting 'Share with Ring'.

Two people standing outside door waving at Ring video doorbell

Your voice could be what greets people when they ring a stranger's doorbell (Image credit: Ring)

What you'll win

DJ Edith Bowman will help select the winner, whose voice will be available for Ring users throughout the UK to select for their Quick Replies. 

The successful speaker will also receive a Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, which we awarded four-and-a-half stars out of five when we tested it in July last year, and up to £150 in expenses for traveling to the recording session.

Take a look at Ring's blog for full details, plus terms and conditions. If you want to attend a casting in person, here are full details of the live events:

St James Quarter, Edinburgh

Saturday August 31, 10am - 6pm

Sunday September 1, 10am - 6pm

Union Square, Aberdeen

Saturday September 7, 10am - 4pm

Sunday September 8, 10am - 4pm

Silverburn Shopping Centre, Glasgow

Saturday September 14, 10am - 4pm

Sunday September 15, 10am - 4pm

You might also like

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

See more Smart Home News