I can't wait try out these 3 great plant tech gadgets that I saw at CES 2025

AI was everywhere at CES 2025, with many companies deploying machine learning algorithms to make their product lineups smarter, including in plant tech where it's being used to accompany gadgets like incubators and plant pots to help you know more about your leafy friend's health status.

One of the biggest new plant incubators using AI to help with real-time monitoring and automating control settings such as the temperature, humidity, brightness and nutrition level is Daedong's AI Plant Box, which won a CES Innovation Award for making such a good-looking urban farming product (it looks a lot like a fridge with four different trays for plants).

Another dazzling AI plant gizmo showcased at the event was LG's new floor-standing lamp that doubles as a grow light. Compared to the AI Plant Box, this offers a much more subtle design by incorporating a tray underneath the lamp where you can store plants and is fitted with sensors so you can monitor them using the LG ThinQ app.

There were plenty of other smaller plant innovations being displayed at the event – including NeoPlants' new bioengineered Power Drops that can boost the effectiveness of your plant's natural air purification to absorb more harmful pollutants like Benzene, Toluene and Xylene, which I'll try out on one of my plants soon – but it's these following three plant gadgets that stole the show for me.

LeafyPod: a smart plant pot that can recycle water

(Image credit: Future)

My favorite plant gadget from CES 2025 is hands down this planter from Kickstarter that's now available to pre-order for $148 in the US. The LeafyPod plant pot has a self-watering system that you can automate and customize depending on how long you're away, which is ingenious for anyone who's away from home for long periods of time.

One of its most thoughtful features is that the top-down watering system also recycles any excess water, making it extremely useful for those guilty of overwatering their plants. To make these types of adjustments, the plant pot is fitted with light, temperature, humidity and soil sensors that can relay information back to an accompanying control app.

The app can not only give you real-time updates about the soil moisture, temperature, humidity and amount of light the plant is getting, but also weekly reports about how to best care for it. Where AI makes things interesting is that LeafyPod claims its algorithm can learn your plant's routine and optimize it over time, eventually taking full-time care of your plant for you.

Plantaform: a misty smart indoor garden with no soil

(Image credit: Future)

The image above might be a bit blurry because it's a screenshot from TechRadar's TikTok account from our time at CES 2025, but it's also because there's fog being released inside this new planter to nurture the plants living inside.

Essentially, like hydroponics, which uses water instead of soil to grow plants, this new incubator from Plantaform uses no soil to feed plants. Instead, it lets out a fine mist using what's known as fogponics to give water and nutrients to the plants it's growing.

This egg-shaped incubator costs $500 in the US and works with plant pot capsules that carry the different seeds, for plants like herbs, vegetables (except root veg) and flowers, which you use to plug into the Plantaform device. By scanning a QR code on the pots, an app can set the environment and will even automatically adjust this depending on the room's climate, making it (almost) completely hands-free.

Gardyn: an apartment-sized garden grower that takes timelapses

(Image credit: Future)

Gardyn's hydroponic garden grow system isn't exactly new – it's been around since 2020 – but what is new about this hybridponic grow tower is the app that the company claims has smart machine learning algorithms to better optimize how the plants within it are cared for.

It has a five-gallon / 18-litre self-watering system with LED lights and cameras (as well as other sensors) to help monitor your plant's health. This allows the app to offer a 'vacation' mode for when you're away from home as well as various other controls over the temperature, humidity and water usage.

Two of my personal favorite features of the app are the ability for it to take time-lapses of your plants for your homemade David Attenborough documentary collection and the what look to be very helpful plant coach tips for caring for your plants. The all-new Gardyn Studio, which can store up to 16 plants instead of Gardyn Home's 30, costs $499 in the US.