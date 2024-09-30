Apple's rumored Apple Intelligence-powered smart displays could see it finally crack the smart home market

Apple’s long-rumored smart-display-powered HomePod devices could have Apple Intelligence features at their core to help control your smart home.

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s Apple expert wrote in his Power On newsletter Sunday, ‘Apple is taking another crack at the smart home market.’ This time, we’re expecting two smart display products akin to a HomePod with a screen, capable of running everything Apple Intelligence has to offer.

The new devices have been in the pipeline for a while now with previous reports hinting at ‘a tabletop device code-named J595 that combines a robotic limb with a large, iPad-like display.’ But Gurman says Apple is also working on a ‘low-end smart display’ codenamed J490 aimed at using FaceTime and Apple Home control.

The interesting thing about this report is not the products themselves, as we have been hearing about Apple’s smart displays for a while now, but more so that ‘Apple Intelligence tools will be at the heart of both products, helping the company bring AI into the home.’ Gurman expects the J490 to launch as early as next year as a ‘lower-end companion to the robotic device, which may cost $1,000 or more.’

homeOS

Apple Intelligence for the smart home (Image credit: Apple)

With a new product line comes a new operating system, and Gurman thinks Apple will call it homeOS. He claims tvOS from the Apple TV will be at the basis for homeOS, but expects both OS to ‘ultimately get combined and run on every Apple home device.’

Interestingly these smart display products are collaborations between Apple’s artificial intelligence and home device hardware engineering teams, making it clear that Apple Intelligence is at the heart of these products. Gurman adds, ‘The low-end smart display is designed to run apps like Calendar, Notes and Home, and will include an interface optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information.’

These rumored Apple-Intelligence powered smart display products could usher in a very exciting future for Apple’s idea of a home and give the company another crack at taking a large slice of the smart home market pie.

