New Nutribullet Flip lets you drink smoothies directly from the blender without removing the lid

Nutribullet has launched a new personal blender that lets you drink your creations without any disassembly, reducing the risk of accidental spills while you're on the move. Instead, the Nutribullet Flip lets you sip directly through the flip-top blending lid as soon as your drink is ready, so you can take the entire thing to work or the gym.

It's a different design from the Ninja Blast portable smoothie maker, which also has a sip-through lid but has a blending blade built into the motor base. The Nutribullet Flip also boasts a more powerful motor (11.4V compared to 7.4V for the Ninja Blast and most other personal blenders), which should make it easier to blend frozen fruit and ice.

It runs from a three-cell lithium-ion battery, which is charged via a USB-C cable. According to Nutribullet, one charge will give 14 blending cycles, so you won't need to plug it in daily or even weekly.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet Flip comes with a 20oz insulated stainless steel cup that can keep your drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, rivaling popular cups from the likes of Stanley and Yeti.

It's operated with a single button, which can run a 30-second blending cycle or pulse. When it's time to clean, just pour water and a little dish soap into the cup and run for one cycle – no scrubbing necessary.

It's available in black, white, and stainless steel for $99.99 (about £80) direct from Nutribullet or from Amazon. It's not yet on sale in the UK at the time of writing.

We'll be putting the Nutribullet Flip to the test soon to see whether it deserves a place in our roundup of the best blenders.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors