Watch out Ninja – Philips has just launched a new customizable air fryer, and it's under £100

Philips has just launched a new air fryer with a customizable basket that lets you cook different portion sizes, and it's available now for an early bird price of under £100. The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer is on sale now at Currys for £79.99 – a saving of £80 off the official RRP.

The FlexiDrawer gives you more cooking options than a typical air fryer thanks to its removable divider, which allows you to split the 7.1-liter cooking capacity in half when you want to prepare two smaller dishes, or use the whole space with a large baking tray for bigger items.

It's not the only air fryer designed this way (the Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Dual Air Fryer and Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10L Air Fryer both have removable dividers too), but the new Philips model is by far the most affordable. It's more compact than its rivals too, measuring 11.6 x 11.8 x 17.2 inches / 29.5 x 30.1 x 43.8cm – a good size for small kitchens where space is at a premium.

The air fryer is operated using a touchscreen control panel, and has six preset cooking programs to help avoid the guesswork that often comes with adapting cooking times and temperatures. If you use the divider, you can also sync the two baskets to finish together so your whole meal is ready at once.

We'll be testing the Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer soon, and will bring you a full review to see whether it deserves a place in our full roundup of the best air fryers you can buy today.