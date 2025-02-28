The Ninja Crispi portable air fryer is finally on sale in the UK, so you can cook a full roast dinner in the office

The Ninja Crispi air fryer is available to buy in the UK for £179.99

It's fully portable, so you can cook or reheat meals anywhere

It uses glass containers with a 'Power Pod' lid that does the cooking

If you ever get a craving for chicken and chips at your desk, then I've got good news – the Ninja Crispi portable air fryer is finally available in the UK to ease your lunchtime hunger pangs.

You can technically use any of the best air fryers on the move if you've got access to a plug socket, but they're not really designed to be moved around and you probably couldn't tuck one into your work bag. The Ninja Crispi is different. Unlike a typical air fryer, which cooks your food inside a drawer, the Crispi has a super compact design that uses resealable glass containers, with a 'Power Pod' lid that snaps onto the top when you're ready to cook.

The Power Pod detects the size of the container you're using (either 1.4 litres or 3.8 litres), and starts circulating heated air accordingly. It has four cooking modes, including max crisp, bake, air fry and re-crisp, and includes an odour-absorbing filter to prevent colleagues being distracted by tempting aromas when you're cooking your lunch.

Whenever, wherever

The Ninja Crispi went on sale in the US last autumn, and after putting it through its paces in her kitchen and beyond, TechRadar's reviewer Karen Freeman gave it four stars out of five, praising both its flexibility and portability.

"I hosted a Super Bowl party and air fried some frozen french fries for my guests," Karen said. "The fries disappeared so quickly, I ended up air frying another batch immediately! They were perfectly crisp and evenly browned on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle. I did nothing to doctor them at all, no oil or seasonings, and they came out just right." Check out her full Ninja Crispi review for more details.

The Crispi comes in three colours (blue, stone, and sage green), and is available to buy now direct from Ninja for £179.99.

