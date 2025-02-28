The Ninja Crispi portable air fryer is finally on sale in the UK, so you can cook a full roast dinner in the office

News
By
published

You'll be popular, I promise

Person cooking roast chicken and vegetables using Ninja Crispi air fryer
(Image credit: SharkNinja)
  • The Ninja Crispi air fryer is available to buy in the UK for £179.99
  • It's fully portable, so you can cook or reheat meals anywhere
  • It uses glass containers with a 'Power Pod' lid that does the cooking

If you ever get a craving for chicken and chips at your desk, then I've got good news – the Ninja Crispi portable air fryer is finally available in the UK to ease your lunchtime hunger pangs.

You can technically use any of the best air fryers on the move if you've got access to a plug socket, but they're not really designed to be moved around and you probably couldn't tuck one into your work bag. The Ninja Crispi is different. Unlike a typical air fryer, which cooks your food inside a drawer, the Crispi has a super compact design that uses resealable glass containers, with a 'Power Pod' lid that snaps onto the top when you're ready to cook.

The Power Pod detects the size of the container you're using (either 1.4 litres or 3.8 litres), and starts circulating heated air accordingly. It has four cooking modes, including max crisp, bake, air fry and re-crisp, and includes an odour-absorbing filter to prevent colleagues being distracted by tempting aromas when you're cooking your lunch.

Ninja Crispi air fryer on kitchen counter with food in travel containers

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Whenever, wherever

The Ninja Crispi went on sale in the US last autumn, and after putting it through its paces in her kitchen and beyond, TechRadar's reviewer Karen Freeman gave it four stars out of five, praising both its flexibility and portability.

"I hosted a Super Bowl party and air fried some frozen french fries for my guests," Karen said. "The fries disappeared so quickly, I ended up air frying another batch immediately! They were perfectly crisp and evenly browned on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle. I did nothing to doctor them at all, no oil or seasonings, and they came out just right." Check out her full Ninja Crispi review for more details.

The Crispi comes in three colours (blue, stone, and sage green), and is available to buy now direct from Ninja for £179.99.

You might also like

See more News about The Home
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about air fryers
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a table

Steam in the Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL air fryer makes fantastic meals, but it's not without caveats
Ninja Crispi and accessories

The Ninja Crispi isn't your typical air fryer – and its unique design makes it worth the price
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay

This could be last call for Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal - get $900 off plus $300 store credit on the house
See more latest