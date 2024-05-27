Cook two dishes at once with this Instant air fryer for just AU$269

Air fryers are ubiquitous and come in numerous shapes and sizes, but if you really want one to replace your oven or microwave, then an air fryer with a large basket is essential. Enter the Instant Pot Vortex Plus VersaZone XXL Air Fryer 8.5L, which has had its price slashed down to AU$269 (from AU$399) for a limited time on Amazon .

Aside from being a mouthful to name, the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer serves up a large cooking basket that can be divided into two compartments, plus boasts a number of cooking modes to ensure you can not only cook an entire meal at once, but that you get perfect results every time.

Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone XXL air fryer | AU$399 AU$269 at Amazon (save AU$130) This deal doesn’t quite hit the lowest price of AU$247 we’ve seen before, but it still represents a fantastic price on what is a quality air fryer in our opinion. With six cooking modes, the ability to cook food in one basket or divide it into two for separate dishes, and a couple of extra cooking modes to make dinnertime as easy as possible, it’s a truly powerful cooking machine.

Key to the Instant Vortex Plus’ success is its two cooking modes: SyncCook and SyncFinish. We found in our Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone XXL review that these two modes proved to be invaluable during use, the SyncFinish in particular. This mode allows you to put two different dishes on either side of the compartment divider – transforming the 8.5L basket into two 4.25L ones – set individual temperature and cooking time settings, but have them both finish at the same time. Cooking this way ensures neither part of your meal goes cold while you wait for the other to finish cooking.

SyncCook works in a similar way, but just allows you to cook two different things for the same time and at the same temperature.

Along with air frying, you can bake, roast, grill, reheat and dehydrate, thereby living up to its VersaZone name by being truly versatile in nature. We reckon this deal won’t be around forever, so if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your cooking experience at home – and make it far more convenient in the process – we suggest snapping one up. We’ve also spotted a coupon for an additional AU$10 off when you enter code AU10KITCHEN at checkout.