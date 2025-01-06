Your iPhone could soon measure your stress levels, thanks to this hormone-testing stick

Eli Health’s Hormometer measures your cortisol and progesterone levels

It does so by measuring your saliva in about 20 minutes

Eli Health claims accuracy levels close to the FDA gold standard

Although the best iPhones can measure a few metrics relating to your health, they’re much more limited than full-fledged medical devices. Now, though, a new device claims to be able to team up with your iPhone to record your health using just your saliva.

Eli Health’s new Hormometer product claims to be the “first at-home technology providing real-time and lifelong health insights from the hormones in your saliva.” Looking a little like a thermometer, it collects your saliva, then detects which hormones are present and displays the results using test lines on the Hormometer.

To use it, you just need to place the Hormometer’s tip in your mouth for 30 seconds. You then wait 20 minutes for the device to get to work. Once that’s done, your iPhone comes into play.

You’ll need to take a picture of the Hormometer stick with the Eli app, which then gives you a readout of your health insights, alongside tips to improve your health.

“Lab-grade accuracy”

(Image credit: Eli Health)

Right now, Eli Health says that the Hormometer can measure your cortisol levels, which affect a wide range of bodily processes, including stress, metabolism, weight, sleep and more.

It can also apparently analyze progesterone levels, which impact women’s fertility, menopause and perimenopause, reproductive health, and more. The device can conduct “Duo Tests” too, which is a “dual approach” that “reveals the impact of each hormone and their interplay.”

Eli Health says that its technology is “FDA-registered” and claims that the Hormometer offers “lab-grade accuracy.” The device’s progesterone test has been “validated in third-party studies,” the company says, “showing a 94% correlation with the FDA-approved gold standard method.” As for the cortisol test, Eli Health claims it has a 97% correlation with FDA-standard tests.

The Hormometer isn’t on sale yet, but Eli Health is letting people join a waitlist on its website. It’s thought that it will go on sale in the US and Canada in January and will be offered using a subscription model. The company will be at CES 2025 to showcase its device.