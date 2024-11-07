This new smart ring might do what smartwatches can't – Reliable LED blood pressure monitoring

Crowdfunded product Muse Ring One claims to be able to monitor blood pressure

The Muse team says it's analyzed over 4,000 test users to identify the correct way to measure BP

If true, it'll have cracked LED-based BP measurement before many smartwatches

Whether it's fall detection, an ECG, blood oxygen monitoring or running third-party apps, the best smartwatches grow in scope as personal health each year (or, if it's an Apple Watch, they do the opposite and wind back features due to a patent dispute!).

Still, there's something that's eluded all of them so far: accurate blood pressure monitoring technology. It's the kind of technology that has clear benefits, and it's seemingly becoming closer to being a reality, but not in the way you may think. The Huawei Watch D2 and its predecessor only manage it through a connected band with expanding cuff-style bladders.

One wearable tech company claims to have cracked it. It's not Apple, Google, or Samsung that's leading the charge, but a company called Muse Wearables in India, which hopes to release the best smart ring for blood pressure monitoring.

The Muse Ring One could do what your smartwatch can't

(Image credit: Muse Ring One)

An Indiegogo campaign from November of last year, the Muse Ring One is seemingly targeting an initial release to backers in early 2025.

It's taken a fair while to come to fruition, then, but could be worth the wait. It's fitted with research-grade sensors and will monitor blood oxygen, skin temperature, respiratory rate, and, the big one, blood pressure.

The Muse team says it's analyzed five million data points from over 4,000 test users to identify the correct way to measure blood pressure, and if they're right, it could be a market leader in this category.

Combined with contactless payments and multiple color options, it has the potential to be a breakout – but time will tell. It's not priced cheaply at $349 (around £270 / AU$525), which is a good indicator that it could be a legitimate contender.

