The Meta Quest 3 just got much better for fitness, with new 3D yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes

If you're the proud owner of a Meta Quest 3, you can now enjoy the hotly-anticipated workout app Alo Moves XR. This new exclusive wellness app lets you do immersive yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes right inside your headset.

Launching today, Alo Moves XR is powered by the capturing technology of studio Magnopus, and is the first wellness app on the Meta Quest to feature "volumetric 3-D capture classes," which offer an "unmatched level of immersion and lifelike fitness experiences."

Users of the app will be transported to destinations including Spain, Norway, and Thailand, performing classes that mimic the feel of an in-person experience. You can move your 3D instructor and view them from any 360-degree perspective. There's also mindfulness classes with immersive environments such as Clouds, Water, and more.

I can't wait to try Alo Moves XR on Meta Quest 3

Alo Moves - YouTube Watch On

More specifically, Alo Moves XR features 32 classes across yoga, Pilates, and mindfulness. Subscribers can expect new sessions released monthly, as well as weekly new meditation and sound bath sessions. Later this year, more instructors, longer yoga sessions, quick toning and sculpting classes, and stretching and breathwork programs are on the way.

Users will benefit from all the usual safety features of the best VR headset on the market, including Room Mapping and Object Detection to ensure you're working out safely and unobstructed. The experiences are mixed so you'll also remain somewhat rooted in your physical space, so there's hopefully less risk of strolling into your TV or hitting the downward dog over your coffee table.

Alo Moves XR is available from the Meta Horizon Store, at the cost of $69 a year, or $9.99 a month. If you don't own a Quest 3, a new Alo Moves x Meta Quest bundle will get you a special rate of $49 per year. Existing Alo Moves members can also upgrade for just $19.99 annually. Before that, you can opt for a seven-day free trial.

There are now a few really noteworthy workout and fitness apps on the Meta Quest 3 that make it a really unique solution for staying in shape. Add Alo Moves XR to the list alongside Headspace XR, Gym Class, and Les Mills Body Combat.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors