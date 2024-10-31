The Coros Pace Pro is a high-powered AMOLED watch – that's still cheaper than most Garmin Forerunners

Coros has unveiled its latest watch, the Coros Pace Pro – its high-powered sequel to the very well-received Coros Pace 3, with a 1500-nit AMOLED screen and improved processing power.

Like its predecessor, the Coros Pace Pro is shaping to be another serious contender for the best running watch crown in 2024. Coros has never been as popular as its contemporaries such as the best Garmin watches, but it’s been making consistently excellent watches for years, and the Pace Pro looks to be no different. The processor upgrade means it’s reportedly twice as fast as the Pace 3, while the full-color AMOLED screen means it can showcase full-color maps, zooming in three times as fast as the Coros Apex 2 Pro.

Coros watches always have excellent battery life, and the Coros Pace Pro looks to be no different, coming in at 20 days of daily usage in smartwatch mode and 31 hours in dual-band GPS mode. When it comes to monitoring health, Coros has designed the rear sensor array with 5 LEDs and 4 photodetector, capable of monitoring heart health and SpO2 (blood oxygen) with increased accuracy.

(Image credit: Coros)

Its navigational features extend to more than just offline global and topographical maps: street names will also be supported with a software update in 2025, so city runners will feel more confident with its Turn-By-Turn directional navigation and Back to Start features. Like existing watches in the Coros app, you can create and edit routes directly, although I’m missing Garmin’s automatic circular route generation.

Workout creation, sleep tracking, and all the usual wellness smarts are baked-in, with additional Sleep Quality and Garmin-like Gear Tracking features coming to the watch in further software updates.

The Coros Pace Pro is available now, costing £349.99 in the UK (around $450 / AU$690), with exact US and AU pricing TBC.

Analysis: A straight upgrade

The Coros Pace Pro looks like a straight upgrade over the Pace 3 in almost every respect. I still like the Pace 3 (in fact, I actually love the fact that a comprehensive running watch is so cheap and light to wear) so I’m excited to test the Pace Pro. Coros seems to want to keep pace (sorry) with Garmin’s Forerunner range, so the introduction of an AMOLED screen to the Pace series could be a direct response to Garmin doing the same thing last year.

I think it’ll do very well – but watch this space to see exactly how well.