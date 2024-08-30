Your Wear OS watch will soon get a weather upgrade from the Pixel Watch 3

Alongside the new Pixel Watch 3 launched earlier this month, Google also pushed out a revamped Weather Tile for watch faces that fit in more meteorological information – and the tile is apparently now making its way to older Wear OS devices too.

This comes from 9to5Google and Android Authority, and it seems plenty of users are spotting the refreshed tile showing up on their wrists. The tile should show up on smartwatches running at least Wear OS 3 (launched in August 2021).

It's not clear if it's related to an update to the Google Weather app on Android, or if it's been enabled by a switch flicked at Google's end, but either way, you should see it soon on your own wearable – if it hasn't shown up already.

The most significant change here is the addition of a mini-hourly forecast underneath the main information for temperature and current conditions. This forecast shows the next three or four hours, depending on the size of the watch face.

Take the weather with you

Google's latest weather app for the Pixel 9 (Image credit: Future)

As before, a tap on the Weather Tile still takes you to the full Weather app on your wrist, where you can check out more details – including a sunrise and sunset schedule, and the chance of precipitation in your area.

Another change ushered in with Google's newest smartwatch – see our Google Pixel Watch 3 hands-on for more – is a more comprehensive Exercise Tile linked to the Fitbit app, but as yet we haven't seen this rolling out on any other Wear OS devices.

It seems someone at Google is very interested in the weather right now: the main Google Weather app for Android has been updated for the Pixel 9 phones, though it hasn't officially been made available for other handsets yet.

The new and improved app comes with a selection of enhanced widgets, as well as notifications about imminent changes in the weather, and a weather map that's reminiscent of the old Dark Sky app.