Garmin unveils two stunning new golf watches and a GPS handheld with 'unlimited' battery life

Garmin has today unveiled not one, but four brand new devices in its beloved golfing lineup: two smartwatches, a club tracker, and a new GPS handheld.

The new Approach S44 and S50 are smartwatches with AMOLED displays, replete with 43,000 golf courses preloaded as standard. Get a look at hazards, distances to the green, and up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS. The S44 helps you navigate the course and can pair with an iPhone or Android smartwatch to deliver notifications including emails and texts.

The S50 is similar but also comes with a heart rate monitor, activity tracking, and Garmin wellness features including its Morning Report and Body Battery energy monitoring. Each can also provide stroke tracking and analysis, thanks to the new Approach CT1 tracking tacks, which can be attached to your club's grip to collect data from your swing.

The CT1 tracking tags retail at $99.99 for a set of 16 – enough for most club sets. Meanwhile, the S44 has an MSRP of $299.99. The S50 is more expensive and retails at $399.99.

Garmin's golf handheld steps into the sun

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has also unveiled a new GPS golf handheld, the Approach G20 Solar. As the name suggests, the G20 offers potentially unlimited battery life, thanks to a 2.2-inch solar-powered display. Even without solar charging, it promises up to 36 rounds of golf between charges.

It comes with the same bank of 43,000 preloaded courses and shows you green views with manual pin placements. Automatic shot tracking is available with the CT10 tracking tacks, and the G20 can be mounted on a golf cart or clipped to a belt with ease. With an IPX7 water rating, it's good rain or shine and retails at $299.99.

The new Approach smartwatches should supplant the S42 model as one of the best golf watches out there, and the S50 in particular is muscling in on the best Garmins generally thanks to its more extensive suite of health and activity tracking features.

The Garmin Approach S44, S50, G20, and CT1 tracking tags are available now from Garmin's website.