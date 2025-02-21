Fitbit Sleep Lab leaked – new feature could give you personalized bedtime recommendations
A deeper look at your sleep
- Fitbit could be getting a new sleep schedule feature
- Sleep Lab has leaked in code
- It could give you personalized recommendations for bedtime and wake time based on surveys
The best Fitbits could be about to get a major sleep upgrade in the form of Sleep Lab, a new leaked feature that could transform the way you monitor and maintain your sleep schedule.
While Fitbit models currently offer various sleep tracking metrics across its range, the new Sleep Lab feature could give you more personalized insight into what time you should go to bed, and what time you should wake up in the morning.
9to5Google reports that new code found in the latest Fitbit for Android app uploaded to the Google Play Store includes a new "Sleep need" experiment, with more details in tow. Here's what you need to know.
Fitbit's sleep schedule experiment
According to the report, Fitbit's new Sleep Lab (or Sleep need labs) has three main aspects. Users will answer a few questions at different times during the day. Using those responses and your sleep data, Fitbit will calculate how much sleep you need each night. With that info, you'll get personalized bedtime and wake-up recommendations.
Surveys are done in the morning, midday, and evening, and you'll get a 1-hour reminder before your scheduled bedtime.
There will also be sleep debt metrics, as well as integrations to edit your alarms to keep you on schedule. You'll also need to wear your Fitbit for 5 days to get the most accurate sleep need and sleep debt data.
This sounds like an exciting upgrade that could turn your Fitbit into one of the best sleep trackers without the need to invest in something like a smart ring or dedicated sleep-tracking products.
This feature isn't live yet, but its presence in the Fitbit app's code suggests its release is imminent, so stay tuned to find out when it goes live.
