Reebok unveils stunning new Nano X5, and it might be the ultimate gym shoe

Reebok has just unveiled the brand new iteration of its top training shoe, the Nano X5 Training Shoes.

While the Nike Free Metcon 5 currently sits atop our best gym shoe guide, the Nano X line has been a mainstay as a brilliant CrossFit and training shoe designed for stability and heavier lifting.

New for 2025 (with a January 24th release date), Reebok has unveiled the Nano X5, replete with a new Decoupled Metasplit Outsole and a new DUALRESPONSE Midsole. Here's everything you need to know about the newest version of the Official Shoe of Fitness.

Reebok's Nano X5 Training Shoes

The new nano features a premium flexweave upper that should provide breathability, durability, and comfort.

Underfoot, the new midsole and outsole should add increased flexibility for running and circuit training, possibly gearing the X5 to a more all-rounder status. Specifically, the DUALRESPONSE Midsole provides more cushioning and response upfront for running, but more stability in the rear. Reebok says the Performance Comfort Collar will also provide a 360-degree locked-in fit.

The Reebok Nano X5 will be available to buy from Reebok on January 24th, starting at $140. We'll be hands-on and testing with the Nano X5 very soon, and we'll be able to give you a full run down and review in time for 2025.

The X5 will be available in Women's Sport and Unisex Sport styles, with six colors for each.

