Oura Ring unveils big Readiness Score upgrade that accounts for menstrual cycles

Oura Ring's readiness core is getting a big upgrade

The algorithm now takes into account the biometric changes of the menstrual cycle

It will ensure more accurate assessments of daily well-being

Oura, makers of some of the best smart rings you can buy, has today unveiled an update to its Readiness Score algorithm that the company says will ensure more accurate metrics for menstrual tracking.

Alongside a new pregnancy study and a new underrepresented menstruation study, the company has rolled out the algorithm improvement to its smart rings, including the Oura Ring 4.

As the company notes, previous research conducted using the Oura Ring "has revealed how cycle-related hormonal fluctuations can impact women’s physiology and daily lives." Now, the company is putting that data to good use by updating its Readiness Score to take into account "the biometric changes that each individual experiences during their cycle," a move the company says will ensure "a more accurate assessment of daily well-being."

Oura Ring's Readiness upgrade

According to Oura, "35 percent of cycling members will see no impact on their Readiness Score during their luteal phase." As the company notes "many women experience increased heart rate and temperature and decreased heart rate variability," which are all metrics that factor into a Readiness Score and might otherwise be a sign of increased stress and strain.

Oura says that any members who do see an impact should only see a lower Readiness Score on three percent of days, an 81 percent overall decrease in days that members see their cycle impact their score. Generally, this should mean that members see better scores overall during the menstrual cycle.

Holly Shelton, chief product officer at Oura, said that Oura was "dedicated to ensuring our app features accurately reflect the latest scientific understanding of the physiological changes women experience," and said the move would help empower "women to confidently navigate their unique cycles with the most accurate and personalized information possible.”

Oura has also announced a 10,000 participant study into pregnancy in partnership with The Scripps Research Digital Trials Center.

