The Oclean X Ultra S is the talking toothbrush you didn't know you needed

When it comes to choosing one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy in Australia, we're restricted to either the Philips Sonicare range or the Oral-B ones. Other well-known brands like Suri or Oclean haven't been available Down Under... until now.

Oclean has finally launched its full range in Australia, exclusive to the Shaver Shop, and that means you now have more choice in electric toothbrushes than before.

To be specific, Oclean is in direct competition with Philips as they're both sonic toothbrushes – unlike Oral-B's oscillating ones. Sonic electric toothbrushes are typically gentler which, in turn, makes them a little quieter too in comparison to Oral-B's brushes.

I'd heard about Oclean before, with plenty of media colleagues offering positive feedback, and I will admit to a touch of FOMO – TechRadar staff in the US and UK already rank the brand's X Pro brush as the best electric toothbrush for quiet brushing, while my erstwhile colleagues at T3 have reviewed the Flow Sonic and have been suitably impressed.

(Image credit: Oclean)

Making a splash in Australia is the latest Oclean that was one of the most highly anticipated products at CES 2024 in January – the X Ultra S. It was launched in the US in April this year and the only talking toothbrush currently to be had.

While Philips and Oral-B offer brushing feedback via their associated apps, the Oclean X Ultra S does so in real time via an AI-powered voice that uses bone-conduction technology. Whether it's too much pressure or if you're focusing on a particular area for longer, the X Ultra S claims to tell you through your bones. So, in theory, that means you'll be the only one to hear the feedback.

There really is nothing quite like it on the market.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Helping keep your pearly whites healthy is a Maglev motor that delivers up to 42,000 movements per minute without making too much of a (loud) buzz. And if you travel often, your brushing information gets stored in the companion app for you to download and view later. You get both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on board, and it promises a remarkable 40-day battery life too. The little display on the brush wand is interactive, and you get five cleaning modes that can sync with the Apple Health app.

Tech like this doesn't come cheap, of course, and the Oclean X Ultra S will set you back AU$449.95 at the Shaver Shop – available in green or black and shipping with three replacement brush heads. While other Oclean brushes are already discounted at the Shaver Shop, I'm hoping the X Ultra S will also see a similar treatment during the upcoming Black Friday sales to make me smile (pun very much intended).