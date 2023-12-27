Brook + Wilde wants you to enjoy a more relaxing 2024 with this epic 55% off mattress sale

Want to get the new year off to an indulgent start? The Brook + Wilde Boxing Day mattress sale has gone live, and it's promising big savings on premium mattresses. Luxury sleep brand Brook + Wilde is waving goodbye to 2023 with an unmissable 55% off all mattresses with code XMAS55.

A strong contender for our best mattress pick, we were impressed with all aspects of performance during our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review. All Brook + Wilde mattresses come with three firmness options and they're made to order, so your sleeo surface is as unique as your sleep style. Because each mattress is made to order, the delivery times are a little longer – expect around a six week wait. Buy now, and you should get your bed in time for Valentine's Day.

This Boxing Day sale is a significant step up from the usual Brook + Wilde 45% off discount (or a free iPad with your mattress) so we recommend snapping it up. Just a heads up – the discount isn't automatically applied, so make sure you add the code XMAS55 to your basket to get your saving. Intrigued but not sure what to get? We've rounded up the deals below.

Brook + Wilde The Elite mattress: was £999 now from £449.55 at Brook + Wilde

Luxurious and handcrafted mattresses are rarely a budget-friendly option, and while the Elite isn't a cheap bed, it's surprisingly affordable in the better-than-half-price sale. With a double costing you just £584.55, this premium feeling bed falls firmly in the mid-range price bracket. There are three firmness levels to choose from, so you can tailor the sleep surface to suit your needs, and all aspects of performance are excellent. Our tester was so impressed during our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review, her biggest complaint was a lack of sizing: the Elite is only available in single, double, king, and super king.

Brook + Wilde The Suprema mattress: was £1,499 now from £824.45 at Brook + Wilde

The newest offering from Brook + Wilde, the Suprema is a nine-layer luxury mattress with upgraded support. The three top layers of higher-quality foam sit on a layer of pocket springs, then a layer of nano springs, then another layer of pocket springs to give a responsive and supportive sleep surface. It's excellent if you suffer from aches and pains, and the double is just £764.55 in the sale.

Brook + Wilde The Ultima mattress: was £2,099 now from £944.55 at Brook + Wilde

Enjoy next level comfort with the Brook + Wilde The Ultima, a cooling and supportive mattress that uses innovative technology to create an incredibly comfortable sleep surface. If you're a particularly hot sleeper, this is the Brook + Wilde mattress for you, thanks to a thermic cover that the brand claims reduces temperatures by two degrees. The high performance level almost makes up for the lack of sizing options, but if you have a single, there's bad news – the Ultima is only available in double, king, and super king.