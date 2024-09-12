Garmin Fenix 8 Pro hinted at by leaks – just days after the Fenix 8 launched

Just days after the Garmin Fenix 8 was fully unveiled, in three different sizes with both AMOLED and MIP Solar display options, it appears a Pro version could be just around the corner.

An even better version of the Fenix 8 dropping means this year won't be short of contenders for the best Garmin watch crown. Screenshots of the Garmin Connect app, that have surfaced on Reddit, show a Fenix 8 Pro in two sizes (47mm and 51mm) and a Fenix 8 MicroLED, albeit with placeholder artwork. It seems Garmin may have inadvertently spoiled the surprise, unless there's some kind of error occurring or the screenshots are fake.

In tech, we tend to always have one eye on what's coming next. Sure, we're looking forward to the iPhone 16, but naturally we're already curious about the iPhone 17.

Still, a new product leaking just days after the launch of its predecessor isn't something that happens all too often, but it seems that's exactly what's happened to Garmin.

How Pro could a Garmin Fenix 8 Pro be?

It's worth noting that despite the potential existence of a 'Pro' model of Fenix 8, the existing version is hardly what you'd consider a more casual smartwatch.

In fact, the company has referred to it as a 'premium' product, and it has a $999.99/£869.99 starting price tag to match.

Given it offers improved strength training, an LED flashlight, a microphone, and an unbelievable 48 days of battery life on the MIP models, we're curious as to how much further a Pro model could take things without being its own model type.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A microLED model is perhaps easier to anticipate since it would presumably offer a higher level of brightness and a more power-efficient display. But considering the standard Fenix 8 already has multiple display options, would that be enough for a whole new smartwatch?

Time will tell, of course, and you can read our full review on the 'base' Fenix 8 in the coming days.