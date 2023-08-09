Garmin's best smartwatch could be getting a successor within the next month, according to some new leaks that suggest a Venu 3 and 3S are ready for an imminent launch.

The Venu range, which first arrived back in September 2019, have long been a sweet spot for anyone who wants a watch that combines serious fitness features with an everyday design. In our guide to the best Garmin watches, we call the Venu 2 "the best Garmin watch for most people".

Well, according to some regulatory hints spotted by smartwatch leaker @fttest_en (below) and Notebookcheck, some new successors – the Venu 3 series – are on track for a launch during IFA 2023 (which kicks off on September 1).

Garmin Venu 3 - No real learnings, but a first appearance away from the regulatory agencies. At least there is the part number.Maybe it'll be launched around IFA 2023 - I didn't see Garmin on the exhibitor list though.(Source: https://t.co/S2qxakqHDT)#garmin #venu3 pic.twitter.com/zdd30M6EuOAugust 2, 2023 See more

The regulatory listing above doesn't give much away about the sports watches, aside from the 'Venu 3S' name (a smaller model that's expected to land alongside a standard Venu 3) plus some standard features (GPS and Wi-Fi) and the "dust rose and soft gold" colors. Those names do at least suggest that the watch will come in two sizes.

We don't yet know a release date for the Venu 3 series, but on X (formerly Twitter) the @fttest_en account has speculated that the watches could arrive at IFA 2023. That isn't concrete, though, as Garmin currently isn't on the list of exhibitors for the tech trade show, so it's possible it could be planning to launch them at a separate event.

Either way, these regulatory registrations usually hint at an official launch within weeks, and the original Venu did land in September 2019, while the Garmin Venu Sq 2 (which has a square display, compared to the Venu's circular one) also arrived IFA 2022.

So if you're in the market for one of the best smartwatches with accurate GPS, advanced fitness tracking, and a wide range of wellness features, it's definitely one to keep an eye on in the next few weeks.

Analysis: What can we expect from a Venu 3?

Watches like the Garmin Forerunner 265 HR (above) offer newer features like Training Readiness that could come to the Venu 3. (Image credit: Garmin)

We remain big fans of the Venu 2 due to its combination of powerful workout-tracking and an everyday design that doesn't scream "I've just left the gym". But it also launched back in April 2021, so there's definitely room for some big improvements based on the tech we've seen from Garmin since then.

So what can we expect from a Venu 3? TechRadar's Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor Matt Evans says: "The Venu 2 was great because it struck a perfect balance between premium training tool and everyday smart watch, perfect for recreational runners. Most high-end Garmins lean too far towards the sports side of things to really compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the lifestyle space, but the Venu 2 is able to do that with its high-resolution AMOLED display and great presentation of everyday apps".

But there are a few extra features we're looking forward to. "Garmin's training metrics have only gotten more sophisticated since the Venu 2 debuted, so we'd expect the Venu 3 to adopt new widgets like Training Readiness, Hill and Endurance scores, and improved GPS, while retaining the AMOLED screen – possibly with the recent improvements seen on the Garmin Epix Pro. I'd like to see it get more third-party apps to be considered a true rival to the most popular lifestyle-orientated watches" Matt Evans added.

The Venu 2 came with a launch price of $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$629, so if that's within your budget, keep an eye out for the latest Venu 3 rumors on TechRadar.