Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $1/£1 introductory offer is back

Have you been interested in trying out Xbox Game Pass Ultimate but are a little unsure about what you get for your money? Here's some welcome news: just days after Microsoft hiked the price of its subscription service, the company has reintroduced its $1/£1 month-long trial.

The $1/£1 trial month had long been a staple of the subscription service since it launched way back in 2017, but in March 2023, Microsoft confirmed it was ditching the introductory offer and was "evaluating different marketing promotions" for new members in the future.

Fast-forward just three months, however, and the month-long discount scheme has been resurrected, enabling new subscribers to see what the service offers for just $1/$1 for the first month. After that, the usual $17/£13 price will apply on for Ultimate subs on console, or $11/£8 for the PC-only offering.

It's good news for anyone who's been tempted by the service but has yet to commit, although savvy players could wait until the next big AAA release hits the service – say, Starfield in September , perhaps, or Fable – as Xbox gives Ultimate subscribers access to all of its first-party platform exclusives on the day they're released… something Sony has publicly been opposed to for some time , of course.

As for that aforementioned Xbox Game Pass price hike ? Xbox Game Pass subscription prices rose from $9.99/ £7.99 / AU$10.95 to $10.99 / £8.99 / AU$11.95. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers were similarly affected, with their costs rising from $14.99 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 per month to $16.99 / £12.99 / AU$18.95. Only players in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia were spared the price hike.

Don't forget that Microsoft is also set to increase the price of the Xbox Series X on August 1, with plans to increase the recommended retail price of the console from £449 / AU$749 (equivalent to $499) to £479.99 / AU$799.99 – an increase of 11 per cent.