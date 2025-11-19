If you've been waiting for the perfect chance to upgrade your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro, then wait no longer! The superb 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink SSD is on sale for just £139.99 (was £191.79) at Amazon.

This early Black Friday discount saves you a grand total of £51.80 on one of the best PS5 SSDs around, with high-end performance and an effective built-in heatsink right out of the box.

The Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is the premium pick on our guide to the best SSD for PS5. Although it's now a few years old, it still offers top of the line speeds and is among the fastest models on our list.

It's perfect for PS5 and PS5 Pro too, meeting all the required specifications for use with both systems and performing very well on them in our testing.

