This PS5 SSD is one of the fastest that we've tested, and it's massively discounted for Black Friday
Don't compromise on speed
If you've been waiting for the perfect chance to upgrade your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro, then wait no longer! The superb 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink SSD is on sale for just £139.99 (was £191.79) at Amazon.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
This early Black Friday discount saves you a grand total of £51.80 on one of the best PS5 SSDs around, with high-end performance and an effective built-in heatsink right out of the box.
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best Black Friday PS5 SSD deal
This Samsung SSD performed fantastically in our testing, with a 7,465.49MB/s sequential read speed and a 6,887.68MB/s write. That's significantly above what is required for a PS5, and ensures seriously snappy performance. This model also comes with a generous 2TB of storage, and a heatsink fitted out of the box.
The Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is the premium pick on our guide to the best SSD for PS5. Although it's now a few years old, it still offers top of the line speeds and is among the fastest models on our list.
It's perfect for PS5 and PS5 Pro too, meeting all the required specifications for use with both systems and performing very well on them in our testing.
Read on for even more highlights from the Black Friday sales, or more deals on the Samsung 990 Pro near you.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
