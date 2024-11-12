This is the kind of PS5 Pro bundle I've been waiting for ahead of Black Friday

The early Black Friday PS5 Pro bundle deals we've all been waiting for have finally started to arrive.

In the UK right now, you can grab a PS5 Pro bundle that actually includes a disc drive for £794 at Very right now. This is a pre-order for later in November, as a heads up, but you will save about six quid compared to the console and disc drive's combined list prices.

We're aware that this will take the price of the outlay up a notch, but we're frankly baffled by how long it's taken until now for such a bundle to appear. Hopefully this means that more are coming.

PS5 Pro + disc drive bundle: £794 at very.co.uk This is the bundle we've been crying out for since we knew the PS5 Pro would be a digital console by default. We're baffled as to why retailers haven't started offering this until now (disc drive stock shortages aside), but are glad it has appeared. It's also worth noting on this one that you are saving a mighty six pounds here compared to the two items' combined prices which is welcome. Also, note that this is a preorder for later in November.

Given the length of the pre-order phase and the readily available PS5 Pro stock - and also factoring in the high starting price of the console - we're kind of amazed no retailer has combined these two items into a proper bundle until now.

Especially with it being so difficult to buy a PS5 disc drive and the definite interest from PlayStation enthusiasts in having the Pro with one. As early Black Friday PS5 Pro deals and Black Friday PS5 deals go, this is a nice one to see - even if it is still at the premium end of the spectrum.

If you're not in the UK or are and want a closer look at the current spread of prices, then check out our automatically-updating price-finding tech below which will present the latest and lowest PS5 Pro prices where you are in the world.