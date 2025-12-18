While the main deals events of the year are over, there's still time to grab some excellent Switch 2 offers, like the Lexar Play Pro microSDXC Express Card 512GB at Amazon UK for just £84.99 (was £99.99).

This is an excellent discount on a product that we rate highly. It's lightning fast and can be used to play Switch 2 games straight from the card. With games getting larger and larger in terms of file size, having an extra 512GB is extremely useful.

It's just the 512GB size that's on offer in the UK, but the Switch 2 already has 256GB of internal storage, so you'll be well covered here. In the US, the 512GB variant is also on offer too which is great news; you can get it for just $99.99 at Amazon US (was $119.99) - a solid 20 bucks off.

Check out the best deals on the Lexar Play Pro microSDXC Express Card below.

MicroSD Express cards are some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you can buy. The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage out of the box, but as you likely well know, games are getting bigger than ever, especially as we see third party support growing on the Switch 2.

MicroSD Express cards are the only storage solution currently compatible with Switch 2, and regular microSD cards (even ones licensed by Nintendo) won't work on the new system.

If you play a lot of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, getting a microSD Express card will allow you to move certain games off of your device, and they can still be loaded directly from the card. No need for additional redownloads.

The Lexar Play Pro Express is one of our most highly-rated storage solutions for Switch 2. We found it to have very fast transfer speeds indeed, and found no issue when playing games straight off of the card.