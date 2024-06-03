The Rabbids could be coming to XDefiant - yes, you read that right

A series of leaks have indicated that a wide variety of new factions are planned for XDefiant, a free-to-play arena that was released by Ubisoft last month. This includes content inspired by the Assassin's Creed series, Far Cry New Dawn, and, perhaps most surprisingly of all, the Rabbids franchise.

As spotted by Kotaku, the information hails from the X / Twitter user ‘Rogue Tx’ who claims that it was discovered through data mining. They say that the first four factions coming to the game will be the Assassins from Assassin's Creed, operators from Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, GSG9 from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and The Highwaymen from Far Cry New Dawn.

Ubisoft has previously confirmed that four new factions are set to release over the next year. Elsewhere, the user reportedly found references to factions based on The Crew and Rabbids in the game’s code. While one of the various criminal groups from The Crew could certainly work well given that XDefiant is a gritty first-person shooter (FPS), I’m definitely curious to see how any representation of the wacky rabbit mascots would fit into the universe.

The leak also points to some new weapons that could be coming to the game. This includes a new sawed-off shotgun, a Thompson submachine gun, a FAMAS, a FAL, a Bizon submachine gun, and the G36 rifle. There are also suggestions of two new sniper rifles: the L115 and the LVOA, which are presumably renditions of the Accuracy International AWM and LVOA-C AR-15 respectively. Abilities such as deployable barbed wire and remote controlled car, in addition to a new capture the flag gamemode, have also allegedly been found.

Images displaying this unreleased content have reportedly been hit with DMCA takedown notices from Ubisoft, which would suggest that they are legitimate. Ubisoft has not responded to TechRadar Gaming's request for comment regarding the leaks at this time.

If you're interested in trying the game out for yourself, XDefiant is currently available to download and play for free on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

