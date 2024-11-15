The DualSense controller I want the most is at its lowest price since last November right now with this Black Friday Walmart PS5 deal

This early Black Friday PS5 DualSense deal is excellent for anyone looking for an extra pad for their setup - and even better for those looking for a particular chic aesthetic.

As part of its early Black Friday offerings, a retailer has got the brilliant Volcanic Red DualSense controller down to its lowest price since last November; it can be yours for $67.99 at Walmart (was $79.99).

This is the DualSense that I currently crave, covet, and desire the most right now, as it'll provide the finishing touches to my classy red PS5 setup. I'm incredibly jealous that US folks can pick it up with such a solid discount right now.

I have also included it in our live coverage of the Black Friday PS5 Pro deals and had to write about it separately such is the deliciousness of this deal.

Today's best PS5 Dualsense deal

I have recently been finalizing my office gaming setup's new colorway having added an Assassin' Creed desk mat to my Magnus Pro, and have adorned my PS5 with the Volcanic Red console covers, and hung a SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition headset nearby too to stay in keeping with the mat's red accents - so the Volcanic Red DualSense would really complete the vibe. As Black Friday PS5 controller deals go - as part of the wider Black Friday PS5 deals - this is a cracker.

