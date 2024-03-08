The 2024 BAFTA Games Awards nominations have been revealed, with Baldur's Gate 3 leading the charge
Other nominations include Alan Wake 2 and Genshin Impact
- Animation
- Artistic achievement
- Audio achievement
- Best game
- British game
- Debut game
- Evolving game
- Family
- Game beyond entertainment
- Game design
- Multiplayer
- Music
- Narrative
- New intellectual property
- Performer in a leading role
- Performer in a supporting role
- Technical achievement
- EE Player's Choice Award
The nominations for the 20th BAFTA Games Awards have been revealed, with the awards ceremony set to take place on April 11, 2024.
The awards are hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and are intended to recognize “the very best games of 2023 and the talent who made them.” According to the BAFTA website, there are 18 categories in this year’s awards including for animation, artistic achievement, audio achievement, and, of course, the coveted best game award.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) Baldur’s Gate 3 leads with ten nominations including best game. It’s followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with nine nominations. Narrative survival horror game Alan Wake 2 has also seen a lot of success, coming in third with eight nominations of its own.
Some of the more interesting choices include sprawling free-to-play adventure Genshin Impact, which has been nominated in the evolving game category, and action RPG Diablo 4 which is up for both the artistic achievement and multiplayer awards.
You can see a full list of nominations in each category below:
Animation:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertawinment Plc./Epic Games
- Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Nathan Dunlap, David Nam, Thomas Cannell - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Artistic achievement:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- Diablo 4 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- Final Fantasy 16 Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Square Enix - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix
- Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
Audio achievement:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Matt Grimm, Eric Wedemeyer, Robbie Elias - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
- Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Best game:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
British game:
- Cassette Beasts Development Team - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury
- Dead Island 2 Development Team - Dambuster Studios/Plaion
- Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney
- Football Manager 2024 Development Team - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe
- Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
Debut game:
- Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
- Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Development Team - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games
- Venba Abhijeeth Swaminathan, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
- Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Evolving game:
- Cyberpunk 2077 Development Team - CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt Red
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Development Team - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix
- Fortnite Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games
- Forza Horizon 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Genshin Impact Development Team – HoYoverse/HoYoverse
- No Man's Sky Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
Family:
- Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
- Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney
- Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/NintendoEmpty list
Game beyond entertainment:
- Chants of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
- Goodbye Volcano High Development Team - KO_OP/KO_OP
- Tchia Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive
- Terra Nil Development Team - Free Lives/Devolver Digital
- Thirsty Suitors Development Team - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive
- Venba Abhijeeth Swaminathan, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
Game design:
- Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
- Dredge Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorn - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Multiplayer:
- Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
- Diablo 4 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- Forza Motorsport Development Team - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- Party Animals Development Team - Recreate Games/Source Technology
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Music:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Development Team – Ubisoft/Ubisoft
- Baldur's Gate 3 Borislav Slavov - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Narrative:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- Dredge Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- Final Fantasy 16 Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Square Enix - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stig Asmussen, Aaron Contreras, Dori Arazi - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
New intellectual property:
- Chants of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
- Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
- Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- Jusant Development Team - Don't Nod/Don't Nod
- Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Performer in a leading role:
- Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a supporting role:
- Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
- Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3
Technical achievement:
- Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- Final Fantasy 16 Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Square Enix - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix
- Horizon Call of the Mountain Development Team - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Starfield Development Team - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
EE Player's Choice Award:
- Baldur's Gate 3 Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- Cyberpunk 2077 CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED
- Fortnite Epic Games/Epic Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- Lethal Company Zeekerss/Zeekerss
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The nominations and awards are voted for by BAFTA members, with the exception of the EE Players' Choice Award which is nominated by a jury panel and decided by a public vote. Voting is currently open via the EE website so now is the perfect time if if you want to weigh in for yourself.
Looking for some top video game recommendations? See our guides to the best PS5 games and the best Xbox Series X games for some picks.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Dash is TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Writer. Before joining TechRadar, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
Most Popular
By Rowan Davies