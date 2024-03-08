The 2024 BAFTA Games Awards nominations have been revealed, with Baldur's Gate 3 leading the charge

The nominations for the 20th BAFTA Games Awards have been revealed, with the awards ceremony set to take place on April 11, 2024.

The awards are hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and are intended to recognize “the very best games of 2023 and the talent who made them.” According to the BAFTA website, there are 18 categories in this year’s awards including for animation, artistic achievement, audio achievement, and, of course, the coveted best game award.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) Baldur’s Gate 3 leads with ten nominations including best game. It’s followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with nine nominations. Narrative survival horror game Alan Wake 2 has also seen a lot of success, coming in third with eight nominations of its own.

Some of the more interesting choices include sprawling free-to-play adventure Genshin Impact, which has been nominated in the evolving game category, and action RPG Diablo 4 which is up for both the artistic achievement and multiplayer awards.

You can see a full list of nominations in each category below:

Animation:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertawinment Plc./Epic Games

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Nathan Dunlap, David Nam, Thomas Cannell - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Artistic achievement:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games

Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Diablo 4 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Final Fantasy 16 Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Square Enix - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Audio achievement:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Matt Grimm, Eric Wedemeyer, Robbie Elias - Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Best game:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games

Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

British game:

Cassette Beasts Development Team - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury

Dead Island 2 Development Team - Dambuster Studios/Plaion

Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney

Football Manager 2024 Development Team - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe

Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

Debut game:

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Development Team - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games

Venba Abhijeeth Swaminathan, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Evolving game:

Cyberpunk 2077 Development Team - CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt Red

Final Fantasy 14 Online Development Team - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix

Fortnite Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games

Forza Horizon 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Genshin Impact Development Team – HoYoverse/HoYoverse

No Man's Sky Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

Family:

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/NintendoEmpty list

Game beyond entertainment:

Chants of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment

Goodbye Volcano High Development Team - KO_OP/KO_OP

Tchia Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive

Terra Nil Development Team - Free Lives/Devolver Digital

Thirsty Suitors Development Team - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive

Venba Abhijeeth Swaminathan, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

Game design:

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Dredge Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorn - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Multiplayer:

Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Diablo 4 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Forza Motorsport Development Team - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Party Animals Development Team - Recreate Games/Source Technology

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Music:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games

Assassin's Creed Mirage Development Team – Ubisoft/Ubisoft

Baldur's Gate 3 Borislav Slavov - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Narrative:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games

Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Dredge Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

Final Fantasy 16 Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Square Enix - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stig Asmussen, Aaron Contreras, Dori Arazi - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

New intellectual property:

Chants of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Jusant Development Team - Don't Nod/Don't Nod

Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Performer in a leading role:

Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a supporting role:

Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy 16

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Technical achievement:

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games

Final Fantasy 16 Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Square Enix - Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix

Horizon Call of the Mountain Development Team - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Starfield Development Team - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

EE Player's Choice Award:

Baldur's Gate 3 Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Cyberpunk 2077 CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED

Fortnite Epic Games/Epic Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Lethal Company Zeekerss/Zeekerss

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The nominations and awards are voted for by BAFTA members, with the exception of the EE Players' Choice Award which is nominated by a jury panel and decided by a public vote. Voting is currently open via the EE website so now is the perfect time if if you want to weigh in for yourself.

