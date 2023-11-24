Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Odyssey shine in this year's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Some of the year's best Black Friday gaming deals have, rather surprisingly, been Nintendo Switch games. And while our official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals page is largely hardware-focused, we also wanted to shine a spotlight on a range of video game deals that should rightly share the limelight.
Some of our favorite Nintendo Switch game deals this Black Friday include the recently-released Sonic Superstars, which is currently down to just $34.99 at Amazon (was $59.99). Some Switch classics are also seeing phenomenal discounts, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $30 (was $59.99) and Super Mario Odyssey for $30 (was $59.99) over at Walmart.
Our list below features discounts on the very best Nintendo Switch games across retailers in the US and the UK. If you've been putting cash aside to build up your game collection, then, now's certainly the best time to do so ahead of the Holidays.
Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals
Sonic Superstars: was
$59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Save $25 - It's only been out for a month and we're already seeing a superb chunk of cash off of Sonic's latest adventure. A fresh return to the hedgehog's 2D roots, excellent levels and multiple playable characters make this one a very easy recommendation.
Price check: Best Buy - $39.99
UK price: was
£49.99 now £32.99 at Currys
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was
$69.99 now $59 at Amazon
Save $11 - Link and Zelda's latest adventure is well worth it too at this discounted price. Building on what Nintendo achieved in Breath of the Wild, this sequel evolves the land of Hyrule with sprawling new areas and a range of fun new mechanics.
Price check: Best Buy - $69.99
UK price: was
£59.99 now £47.99 at Argos
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was
$59.99 now $29.99 at Walmart
Save $30 - Do you still need to play Link's debut Switch adventure? Best Buy's current deal is the way to go if you're looking to experience one of the console's finest games for much less than its regular price.
Price check: Best Buy - $39.99
UK price: was
£59.99 now £44.99 at Very
Super Mario Odyssey: was
$59.99 now $30 at Walmart
Save $30 - Another half-price Switch deal that makes us want to shout "Wahoo!" and jump on a Goomba. Mario's debut Switch adventure is easily one of his most creative, and we consider it to be a must-own for all Switch players.
Price check: Best Buy - $39.99
UK price: was
£49.99 now £39.95 at Very
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: was
$39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy
Save $25 - At better than half price, the Cosmic Edition of Sparks of Hope is an absolute steal. Including the base game and its DLC, this is easily the best deal on the internet for Mario's inventive strategy adventure.
Price check: Target - $24.99
UK price: £29.35 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch Sports: was
$49.99 now $30 at Walmart
Save $20 - It's a saving we routinely see around Black Friday time, but netting a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports at this low price is always an easy recommendation from us.
Price check: Nintendo Store - $49.99
UK price: £32 at Amazon
Samba de Amigo Party Central: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Yep, it's another half-price banger. This time with Sega's brilliantly fun and energetic rhythm title. With tons of songs and ongoing support via DLC, it's a fantastic time and a great return for this legacy Sega series.
Price check: Best Buy - $19.99
UK price: was
£34.99 now £29.99 at Argos
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was
$49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - Rev up with this latest Hot Wheels title, featuring absurdly pretty visuals and heaps of miniature vehicles to race and collect.
Price check: Best Buy - $34.99
UK price: was
£39.99 now £29.99 at Argos
Just Dance 2024 Edition: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Look, we're all probably going to be putting on a few pounds over the Holiday break. Thankfully, Just Dance 2024 provides a great way to shake them off in style, all to the tune of your favorite tracks from the year and beyond.
UK price: was
£39.99 now £29.98 at Game
Live outside of the US or the UK? Here are all the best Nintendo Switch game deals below based on your region.
For an even broader look at discounts, consider browsing our guides to the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals, as well as the Black Friday Pokémon deals.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.