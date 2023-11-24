Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Odyssey shine in this year's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Some of the year's best Black Friday gaming deals have, rather surprisingly, been Nintendo Switch games. And while our official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals page is largely hardware-focused, we also wanted to shine a spotlight on a range of video game deals that should rightly share the limelight.

Some of our favorite Nintendo Switch game deals this Black Friday include the recently-released Sonic Superstars, which is currently down to just $34.99 at Amazon (was $59.99). Some Switch classics are also seeing phenomenal discounts, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $30 (was $59.99) and Super Mario Odyssey for $30 (was $59.99) over at Walmart.

Our list below features discounts on the very best Nintendo Switch games across retailers in the US and the UK. If you've been putting cash aside to build up your game collection, then, now's certainly the best time to do so ahead of the Holidays.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $59 at Amazon

Save $11 - Link and Zelda's latest adventure is well worth it too at this discounted price. Building on what Nintendo achieved in Breath of the Wild, this sequel evolves the land of Hyrule with sprawling new areas and a range of fun new mechanics. Price check: Best Buy - $69.99 UK price: was £59.99 now £47.99 at Argos

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - At better than half price, the Cosmic Edition of Sparks of Hope is an absolute steal. Including the base game and its DLC, this is easily the best deal on the internet for Mario's inventive strategy adventure. Price check: Target - $24.99 UK price: £29.35 at Amazon

Just Dance 2024 Edition: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Look, we're all probably going to be putting on a few pounds over the Holiday break. Thankfully, Just Dance 2024 provides a great way to shake them off in style, all to the tune of your favorite tracks from the year and beyond. UK price: was £39.99 now £29.98 at Game

Live outside of the US or the UK? Here are all the best Nintendo Switch game deals below based on your region.

For an even broader look at discounts, consider browsing our guides to the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals, as well as the Black Friday Pokémon deals.